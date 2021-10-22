JEFFERSON — Concentrated areas of Jefferson County have grown substantially in population between the 2010 and 2020 US censuses, while others — including Watertown — have shown unsettling declines.
Ixonia, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills and Waterloo are examples of communities that have grown in the southern area.
Larger municipalities from north to south, such as the cities of Watertown and Jefferson, however, have shrunk considerably in terms of population over the past decade.
The City of Fort Atkinson defied that trend, gaining 211 citizens, going from 12,368 to 12,579.
The Jefferson County portion of the City of Watertown went from 15,402 in 2010 to 14,674 in 2020, a decline of 728 people, or 4.96%. The northern, Dodge County side of the city, decreased from 8,459 people in 2010 to 8,252 in 2020, down 207 people, or 2.4%. In total the city went from 23,861 residents in 2010 to 22,926 in 2020.
Jefferson County, as a whole, grew from 83,686 to 84,900 residents in 10 years, a difference of 1,214 and 1.43%. Dodge County’s grand total for population grew from 88,759 in 2010 to 89,396 in 2020, a difference of 637, or .7%.
“Generally, the population increases have followed the major transportation arteries of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26, in places like Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Fort Atkinson and Ixonia,” Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Nass said. “This is consistent with what we identified in our strategic plan and comprehensive plan. Quite honestly, Watertown’s decrease is a mystery to me.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said she was at a conference and unable to comment on the city’s population decline.
According to census data, the Town of Ixonia grew from 4,385 to 5,120 residents between 2010 and 2020, for a total of 735 people added. That is 14.36%.
Town of Ixonia Chairman Perry Goetsch was succinct in his explanation of his township’s stunning growth over the past decade.
“New homes that are affordable and a great place to live,” Goetsch said.
Johnson Creek expanded from 2,738 people in 2010 to 3,318 in 2020, or 580 people added and 17.48%.
“The 2020 census figures are great news for the Village of Johnson Creek,” said its village Administrator Brad Calder. “We have seen the addition of 580 residents, which is a 17.5% increase.
Johnson Creek Village President John Swisher called his village, “unique.”
“We pride ourselves on being a growing community, with a hometown feel, with residents and businesses consisting of good, caring people,” Swisher said. “The growth of the village has been, in part, related to the increase in residential development throughout last decade. The growth has also been a result of the village being open for business. In the last 10 years, the village has seen growth in commercial, industrial and retail businesses, which has brought new jobs to us and, in turn, new residents.”
Swisher said Johnson Creek has also been able to capitalize on its location halfway between Milwaukee and Madison and has “reasonable” property taxes.
“This location is great for households in which one member works in Madison and the other in Milwaukee,” he said. “While the growth in the last decade has been great, the growth since 2020 has been continuing at the same pace. The next decade looks promising for Johnson Creek.”
The City of Lake Mills saw its population go from 5,708 to 6,211, growth of 8.10%. The Town of Lake Mills grew from 2,070 to 2,196. This is 126 more people and 5.74%.
The City of Waterloo grew from 3,333 to 3,492 people, adding 159 people and 4.55%.
The Town of Aztalan’s population went from 1,457 in 2010 to 1,382 in 2020 for a decline of 75 residents and 5.43%; the Village of Cambridge went from 109 to 99, a difference of 10 and 10.10%; Town of Cold Spring, 727 to 737, 10 added and 1.36%; Town of Concord, 2,072 to 1,981, a decrease of 91 and 4.59%; Town of Farmington, 1,380 to 1,407, with 27 added for 1.92%; Town of Hebron, 1,094 to 1,043, a decline of 51 and 4.89%; City of Jefferson, 7,973 to 7,793, a decline of 180 and 2.31%; Town of Jefferson, 2,178 to 2,067, a decrease of 111 and 5.37%; Town of Koshkonong, 3,692 to 3,763, for 71 added and 1.89%; City of Lake Mills, 5,708 to 6,211, for 503 added and 8.10%; Town of Lake Mills, 2,070 to 2,196, for 126 added and 5.74%; Town of Milford, 1,099 to 1,106, for 7 added and .63%; Town of Oakland, 3,100 to 3,231, for 131 added and 4.05%; Town of Palmyra, 1,186 to 1,220, for 34 added and 2.76%; Village of Palmyra, 1,781 to 1,719, for a decline of 62 and 3.61%; Town of Sullivan, 2,208 to 2,295, for 87 added and 3.79%; Village of Sullivan, 669 to 651, a decline of 18 and 2.76%; Town of Sumner, 832 to 846, for 14 added and 1.65%; City of Waterloo, 3,333 to 3,492, for 159 added and 4.55%; Town of Waterloo, 909 to 867, a decline of 42 and 4.84%; Town of Watertown, 1,975 to 1,933, a decline of 42 and 2.1% and the City of Whitewater, 3,240 to 3,168, for a decline of 72 and 2.27%.
