JEFFERSON — After closed-session deliberation, the Jefferson school board on Wednesday chose coach and physical-education teacher Aaron Erickson to serve as Jefferson Middle School's first associate principal.
Erickson will replace retiring Dean of Students Dan Wilharm, but as an associate principal, he will be a member of the administrative team with greater involvement in school planning.
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education approved the change from a dean of students to an associate principal position earlier this year, after Wilharm announced his retirement effective at the end of this school year after well over a decade in the position.
Once the associate principal position was established, the school district moved on to seek candidates for the new role, drawing the interest of an initial 80 applicants.
Jefferson district Superintendent Mark Rollefson said Thursday morning that with so many applicants for the position, the district opened up the reviewing process to the entire middle school staff to help screen the paper applications.
From the initial 80 applicants, 20 were selected for in-person interviews.
"This was pre-COVID-19, so we were still able to do face-to-face interviews," Rollefson said.
This group of 20 was then narrowed to six. By this point, the district was under new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the interview panel — with parent, student, staff and administrative representation — did virtual interviews with these semi-finalists.
The interview panel narrowed down the six semifinalists to three finalists for the position, all of whom were extremely qualified, Rollefson said.
The superintendent and Jefferson Middle School principal Nick Skretta then interviewed these three finalists, again virtually, and did "deep reference checks" on the trio.
"We took our time, since we had that flexibility, to make sure we came to the best decision for our students," Rollefson said.
Of these finalists, Erickson rose to the top, the superintendent said.
Erickson was hired last year by the Jefferson schools to serve as a physical education teacher at Jefferson High School/Jefferson Middle School.
In addition, Erickson has helped coach varsity football and baseball and assisted in overseeing the weight room.
With the assumption of his new position, Erickson will continue coaching in only one sport, football, allowing him to dedicate the necessary time to his new administrative role.
Erickson obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in physical education, where he minored in health and adaptive physical education. Later, he completed a master’s degree in administration through Edgewood College in Madison.
Prior to coming to the Jefferson schools last fall, he served as athletic director, pool and fitness director and administrator at the Waterloo schools. He also has experience as a preK-12 physical education teacher in Waterloo.
Rollefson said that Erickson's references were excellent, adding that Waterloo school officials told him they would hire Erickson back if they had an opening.
The superintendent said the entire interview team was impressed with Erickson's leadership, and even a year ago when he was hired for his current phy-ed position, he was seen as a future leader with potential to eventually serve as athletic director or in some other administrative role.
Another factor in Erickson's favor, Rollefson said, was his dedication to make an impact on the local schools for the long term.
"We really felt confident that Aaron is committed to the Jefferson district," the superintendent said, noting that research backs the value of longevity of leadership in a school district.
"I think he will be a great fit for Jefferson Middle School and that he and Mr. Skretta will work well together," the superintendent said.
In the meantime, Steve Gee, high school athletic director, will be taking over the middle school athletic director responsibilities, which Wilharm had overseen along with his duties as dean of students.
