JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School’s agriculture program is getting a boost through the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit association’s corporate giving program.
Overall, Compeer’s Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program awarded $149,114, benefiting 55 high schools in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota
The funds support agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom.
The grants aim to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the agriculture industry.
“This program is designed to help schools expand their agriculture education programs and connect students with the latest technology,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “With students getting back to in-person learning, it’s more important now than ever to give schools the resources they need to foster an interest in the ever-changing agriculture industry with hands-on learning experiences.”
Among the Wisconsin recipients are several area schools.
The Cambridge School District Severson Learning Center’s funds will go toward lumber to create raised garden beds.
The Jefferson High School Agriculture Department will use these funds for a germination chamber.
“Compeer awarded us with our full request of $2,800 to put towards the purchase of a plant germination chamber,” said Gary Olson, Jefferson High School agriculture department head. He gave the total cost of the germination chamber at approximately $3,600.
“Having a plant germination chamber will enable JHS Agriculture students to have more precise control over the humidity levels and temperatures during seed germination,” Olson said.
“Each of the past five school years the JHS Agriculture Department has increased the number of plants started from seed versus being purchased as small seedlings or plugs for our annual Spring Plant Sale,” he added. “The germination chamber will allow the students to raise even more of the plants from seed to sale while also increasing the quality of those seedlings by getting them off to a very good start from day one.”
Olson said that the chamber also will enable the department to conduct germination activities without taking up a lot of space in the greenhouse.
“This will be especially valuable each spring when greenhouse space is a precious commodity,” he said, expressing the department’s gratitude to Compeer Financial for supporting the school’s educational needs through this grant.
The Fund for Rural America intends to offer its grant program again in April 2022.
Fund for Rural AmericaThe Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors has dedicated 1 percent of annual net earnings to support the Fund’s focus areas of agricultural advocacy and development, agriculture education, cooperative initiatives, rural development and community enrichment; and youth engagement.
The Fund is managed by a Board of Trustees, made up of team members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and members of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
About Compeer FinancialCompeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.