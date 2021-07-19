JEFFERSON — It’s the situation for which all nurses train but hope never to see: a major public health emergency which impacts the whole system and requires countless accommodations over a long period of time.
Yet despite the difficulty of managing COVID-19 on top of all of the everyday health challenges handled by the school nurse program, this last year proved a success.
Under the guidance of the school nurse, the county health department and other public health officials, the School District of Jefferson averted any major outbreaks within the schools and smoothly handled the many accommodations determined necessary to keep students and staff members safe.
“Going into this last school year, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Lynn Zaspel, Jefferson school nurse.
“It has been a mind-boggling year,” she said. “We were dealing with constant change as we got more information on how this disease worked and how best to prevent the spread.
“We really had to go with the flow,” Zaspel added. “We had to realize that what we were doing last week wasn’t what we were going to be doing this week, and next week it would probably be something different still.”
Knowing that the school nurse would have to go way above and beyond the duties of a regular year, the Jefferson schools added a health aide to assist in this area for the 2020-21 school year.
It actually took awhile to find the right person for the job. The first hiree decided this was not the right fit for them, but the second fit right in and continued to serve through the end of the school year.
The school nurse’s work regarding the 2020-21 school year started well ahead of students’ return to school buildings last fall.
Over the summer, Zaspel worked with other local health officials to come up with protocols for a safe return to school after a spring spent entirely in virtual classes.
She also trained staff members on the proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment like masks) and met with “front line” personnel like school office staff members.
The nurse and her team also had to come up with a system to address any COVID-19 exposures in the schools and to assure the disease did not spread.
The district had to track cases and exposures in every building. If someone tested positive for COVID-19, officials would use maps drawn up by teachers and schools to determine who might have been close enough to that person to be exposed, and to alert those people of the need to quarantine and test.
Meanwhile, those who tested positive but had not been in school were tracked and all of their contacts alerted.
The district maintained spreadsheets tracking who had tested COVID-19-related absences and required lengths of quarantine.
Contact tracing grew easier as the year went on, Zaspel said.
“We spent 16 hours on the first positive case,” she said. “By May, it was taking around 6 hours. We became very efficient at it. Still, it did take a lot of time.”
Zaspel said she got to feeling a little like the “Grim Reaper” as she came down the school halls holding a yardstick to determine who was within the area to be determined a “close contact” of someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
“People would duck into their rooms as they saw me coming,” she said.
Naturally, people had a lot of questions about this brand-new disease and how to handle all of the changes the pandemic had brought about in their lives.
Throughout the whole school year, Zaspel met with administrators as well as her school nurse counterparts in other districts to make sure their approaches from district to district were consistent and up to date with the latest research and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
Over the whole school year, Zaspel said the district tracked 3,275 student illnesses and 173 staff illnesses, and recorded 141 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 33 among staffers.
Only a small minority of the COVID-19 cases reported potentially spread within the schools.
Some students tested positive outside the schools and remained home, including many students who were studying virtually and caught the disease from a family member or another contact outside the schools.
Overall, 1,058 students and 105 staffers were quarantined due to possible exposures at school. Only in very few cases did these quarantines develop into positive COVID-19 cases.
“Our biggest spike came in November and then it went down,” Zaspel said. “We saw a smaller spike in April and May, but some expected spikes didn’t happen.”
All in all, Zaspel said she and other health officials learned a lot and she felt the schools would be ready in the fall.
Hopefully the disease trajectory will wane and many things can return to “normal,” she said, although there still will be challenges ahead.
Toward the end of the school year, Zaspel had the opportunity to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots.
“People were really upbeat and so eager to get the shot,” she said.
Now all adults and all children age 12 and up (if allowed by their parents/guardians) have had the chance to get the vaccine, and this has brought COVID-19 numbers down a lot, Zaspel said.
There’s still a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there, though, and as the more virulent Delta variant becomes dominant, this puts a significant portion of the population at risk — especially younger children, for whom a vaccine is not yet available.
The more unvaccinated folks remain out there, Zaspel emphasized, the greater the chance that other COVID-19 variants might emerge in the area, including some which could spread more easily and/or make people sicker.
This summer, school nurses like Zaspel are remaining vigilant as they prepare for another year in which COVID-19, though preventable in a large percentage of the population, remains a concern and steps must be taken to protect the health of the public.
