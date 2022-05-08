JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson Engineering Department is notifying the public and city residents of planned construction in the City of Jefferson.
Several major streets projects are slated to begin in the city in the coming weeks and months. The following is a listing of each project with anticipated schedule.
Updates will be posted regularly on the city's Facebook page and website. Motorists should plan accordingly and proceed with caution in these areas. People's cooperation and patience is appreciated.
• North Sanborn Avenue (East Racine to East Woolcock) includes water main replacement and street resurfacing. Anticipated construction schedule May 9 to June 30.
• South Dewey Avenue (Spring Street to Pond View Court) includes sanitary sewer extension, and installation of water and sewer laterals for 10 new residential lots. Anticipated construction schedule June 1 to June 30.
• Riverside Alley (Dodge Street to Candise Street) includes overhead line and utility pole removal and pavement resurfacing. Project currently is under construction and will extend through July 31.
• Downtown Streetscape (100 and 200 blocks of South Main Street, 100 block of North Main Street, 100 block of East Racine Street and 100 blocks of East and West Dodge and Milwaukee Street) includes replacement of terrace bricks, installation of new crosswalks, tree replacement and other tasks. Anticipated construction schedule is May 16 to Aug. 26.
• South Main Street bridge replacement (Wisconsin Department of Transportation project) involves complete removal and reconstruction of South Main Street bridge. The bridge and portions of Wests Riverview Drive will be closed from September 2022 through July 2023.
