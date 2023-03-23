Costumery a passion for trio of Jefferson volunteers

JEFFERSON — Children of the ‘80s and ‘90s may remember the enchantment Disney’s movie “The Little Mermaid” spread when it first came out.
Angie Griffith, Amy Rundle and Nicole Riemenschneider certainly do. The dramatic trio, now with children of their own, recall girlhood days spent lying under the lawn sprinkler pretending to be a mermaid; posing as Ariel and even acting out scenes with friends.
Their passion for the classic tale and their flair for the arts served them well as they work to recreate the magic of the Disney movie, now adapted into a high school musical.
Specifically, Griffith, Rundle and Riemenschneider have the responsibility of creating all of the costumes for Jefferson High School’s spring musical, a task that promises to be both challenging and inspiring.
“The Little Mermaid” is a classic which has become part of our national culture,” Griffith said. “It’s our job to rekindle fond memories for the parents, who are probably children of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and to build excitement among today’s youngsters.”
The family-friendly musical is suitable for all ages.
Rundle and Griffith have overseen costumes for JHS productions before, most notably last year’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” but that show was less challenging, featuring only human characters. In contrast, “The Little Mermaid” includes a whole menagerie of creatures, including whole schools of fish and other undersea animals, plus many land-dwellers like flamingos, seagulls and cranes.
Then there’s the human characters, like the royal family, and all of the mermaids: Ariel, King Triton and his clan.
Shows will be held April 27-30
The costuming trio said they want the show to be extra-bright, colorful and sparkly, with the shimmer and shine they recall from their childhood fantasies.
“We’re reaching for the stars with this one,” Rundle said.
The costuming responsibilities for a show like this are all-consuming, the volunteer work basically translating into a full-time job in terms of effort and time commitment.
The three women, all of them volunteers, put in roughly 40 hours a week for several months, starting when rehearsals begin and culminating with the performances.
Griffith said her involvement with theater as an adult started when she moved to the Jefferson community 11 years ago. She started acting with Fort Atkinson Community Theatre, which at the time did not have a costume director, so she started handling the costume shop for them. She began helping out with Jefferson Middle School musicals even before her kids were old enough to attend the school, and continued in that role for several years, adding the high school productions when her kids moved on to that level.
Rundle, whose children are a couple years younger than Griffith’s, started getting involved with the middle school shows a few years ago, beginning with doing face-painting for all of the animals in that school’s production of “The Lion King.” Soon she was using her artistic and sewing background to help out in the costume shop. She expanded to JHS after the pandemic disruption and has been helping to build back the high school program ever since.
Riemenschneider only started helping with costumes this year. She had been working backstage and edged her way into the costume room.
Now all three women are working in concert, with a shared vision of making the spring JHS musical as spectacular as possible.
“This group is just fantastic,” Griffith said. “None of us could do it alone, but together we can do almost anything.”
The process starts with planning. The trio visualizes how each of the characters should look and comes up with costume ideas to fit the individual characters. Most of the actors have two to three costume changes throughout the course of the show.
Once they have a direction in mind, the costumers check to see what they can use or remake from the high school’s existing costume collection. Then they set out to purchase materials for the really unique characters.
Among the most challenging costumes they’ve put together in past shows are a car-sized dragon which had to be able to run across the stage during this January’s JMS show, “Shrek,” and numerous jungle and plains animals for “The Lion King” at JMS four years ago.
Among the most challenging characters to costume in “The Little Mermaid” are Sebastian, a crab with a Jamaican accent who’s always scurrying around trying to keep the main character, Ariel, out of trouble; the villain Ursula, a sea witch with gigantic octopus tentacles; and a seahorse, among many other colorful sea creatures.
With the show about a month away, the costuming process is well-underway, with some 60 outfits in the process of being constructed, fitted and altered.
“It’s a fun process, even though it’s challenging, to bring to life what we see inside our minds,” Rundle said.
Riemenschneider agreed.
“Every day brings a new dilemma, like, do I sew or hot glue here?” she said.
Overall, the trio hopes that their costumes contribute to a general magical atmosphere to enchant audience members young and old.
“We especially hope this show will build excitement among the younger kids and inspire people to join the program in the future,” Rundle said.
Tickets are available online at jhseagles.ludus.com
