Costumery a passion for trio of Jefferson volunteers
The costumers for Jefferson High School’s upcoming musical, “The Little Mermaid,” pose with various costume elements they have created for the show. Nicole Riemenschneider, left, holds a seahorse costume-in-the-making; a dressmaker’s dummy wears one of the mermaid outfits; Angie Griffith holds the dress for the “zebrafish” and Amy Rundle, right, wears the zebrafish hat and hand-made crab claws which will eventually be worn by Sebastian.

 Photo by Pamela Chickering Wilson

JEFFERSON — Children of the ‘80s and ‘90s may remember the enchantment Disney’s movie “The Little Mermaid” spread when it first came out.

Angie Griffith, Amy Rundle and Nicole Riemenschneider certainly do. The dramatic trio, now with children of their own, recall girlhood days spent lying under the lawn sprinkler pretending to be a mermaid; posing as Ariel and even acting out scenes with friends.

