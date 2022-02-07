JEFFERSON — A highlight of the area’s cultural scene since 1976, Jefferson’s Council for the Performing Arts has disbanded.
Early in 2020, the organization had just pulled itself out of the red, had a modest savings set aside, and was looking forward to pulling together an exciting season when the pandemic hit.
As with performing arts organizations and venues all around the world, the Council for the Performing Arts struggled to maintain its balance through the initial years of the pandemic, without the ability to plan or host live shows.
Late in 2021, short of board members and volunteers and unclear on when exactly pandemic conditions would lift, the nonprofit’s board decided to shutter the organization permanently.
“It was a hard decision and a sad one,” said Peg Beyer, board member.
For its past few years of existence, the CPA had gotten by with no executive director, no paid staff, only a dwindling board.
“People were so busy and involved in other things, we just couldn’t keep it up,” Beyer said. “We just didn’t have the numbers (of volunteers) to keep the nonprofit going,” (to say nothing of a paid staff, which the organization dropped a few years before.)
History
The Council for the Performing Arts got its start in 1976, announcing its first season in 1977.
An article from the May 4, 1977 issue of Jefferson’s “Banner” newspaper lists organizing committee members as Don Douglas, Steve Swanson, Gerald Rogan, Mrs. Bernellyn (Ramona) Olsen, Lois Phelps, Judge John Danforth, the Rev. Steven Fossum, James Schweiger, Barb Hamman, Mrs. Donald (Dorothy) Hoffman, Dr. John Pearson, George Kiske, Lil Buske, (Jefferson County Sheriff) Ormal Kiesling, Marion Adams, Sister Carol Goettl, Brian Hoffman, (Jefferson American Legion Band Director) Vic Beulow, Bill Tensfeldt, and Toby Tully.
The founding of the nonprofit organization was done in conjunction with a drive to fund a professional quality auditorium at Jefferson High School that could be used by both the schools and the local community.
That drive certainly achieved its aim.
The Performing Arts Center, a 1,000-seat auditorium attached to Jefferson High School at 700 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson, was built in 1976 and refurbished in 2010.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit performing arts organization that helped bring the PAC to the community ushered in a diverse series of performances that would enrich the community’s cultural life for almost five decades.
“This allowed the school to get an auditorium without going to referendum,” said C.J. O’Neil, who has been part of the CPA since its inception, albeit in a minor role in the early years while she was raising her children.
At the time the CPA organized and the auditorium was constructed, there were few venues for live performances in the greater Jefferson County area.
Fort Atkinson’s Fireside, now a renowned dinner theatre destination, was just a restaurant at that time, board members said. The Gobbler in Johnson Creek served as a venue for some live music shows, but had limited capacity and served mainly as a supper club. Meanwhile, the Irving Young Auditorium at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, now host to numerous annual performing arts shows, was not built until 1991.
As soon as the CPA appeared on the scene, however, opportunities burgeoned for local residents interested in seeing — or taking part in — live performances.
Over the years, the CPA has hosted countless acts, many of national and international fame.
Among the biggest draws throughout the organization’s history was the Celtic band “Gaelic Storm.”
The CPA signed this Irish band to perform before it came to prominence as the featured band on the runaway hit movie “The Titanic.”
By the time the initial Jefferson performance date arrived, the band was a household name and tickets were hard to come by, with audience members converging on Jefferson from near and far.
Among the performances that have been most popular with local audiences have been those put on by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and by Wisconsin Public Television host and personality John McGivern, who brings regional history and culture to life.
Also popular were the ice fishing musical “Guys on Ice” and the eclectic vocal jazz group Vocal Trash, which accompanied its songs with handmade instruments formed of brooms, garbage cans and other household items.
In the early days, O’Neil recalled performances by Bob Kahn, University of Wisconsin professor, storyteller and juggler, who filled the auditorium seats with fans.
“During one of his shows, there was a thunderstorm and the lights went out,” O’Neil said. “The emergency lights came on and he just went right on — he just amped his voice up a bit.”
The board member said that this was possible is a testament to the auditorium’s incredible acoustics and professional design.
In terms of locally generated shows, the CPA had a tradition of hosting musicals during the community’s Gemuetlichkeit Days German heritage festival. One of the most popular of these offerings was the musical “1776,” among whose performers were now-Jefferson-mayor Dale Oppermann and longtime city council member Bill Brandel.
Another really popular local show was “The Wizard of Oz,” in which Judge Danforth played “The Great and Powerful Oz.”
Serving as guiding lights for the local organization were a series of executive directors, especially Pat Guttenberg, who headed up the CPA for decades.
“She wasn’t the first director of the organization, but she made the biggest impact,” said Susie Polk, a longtime board member.
Polk characterized Guttenberg as a go-getter, a cheerleader, a tireless promoter, and an “instigator”.
Among those who CPA directors over the organization’s history were Maureen Schocker, Sandy Swartz, Nicole Pupanek, Trudi Thom and Sam Jaeger.
Over the years, the organization had a tremendous impact on the community, board members said.
“When the CPA was founded — before Facebook, before online entertainment of any type — we brought things right to the community and exposed local residents to shows they never would have gotten the chance to see otherwise,” Beyer said.
These shows introduced local audiences to music, dance and other performing acts from around the world.
“The CPA brought diverse entertainment to people’s back door at affordable prices,” O’Neil said.
Furthermore, Beyer said, it brought audiences from around the region to Jefferson. And when people came to see a show, like a Beatles tribute, the Navy Band, or the piano duo Weekley and Arganbright, they often stayed to dine at a local restaurant or have a few drinks at a historic pub.
For decades, Jefferson was an destination for schools around the area, with youth-centered educational shows on stage paired with workshops right in the local schools.
One page of a CPA scrapbook showcases students from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Fort Atkinson, for example, getting professional stage makeup from personnel associated with Missoula Children’s Theatre.
For several years, the CPA brought high-level vocal jazz groups to the stage in conjunction with the high school and college-level vocal jazz festival “Jazz on the Rock” hosted by Jefferson High School and its vocal jazz ensemble.
The organization brought together community members who were committed to the arts, whether as audience members or performers.
“I met a lot of great people through the CPA,” O’Neil said.
Over the years, as with so many other community organizations, the CPA’s base of volunteer support had gotten strained.
“The bylaws called for a board of 14 people,” O’Neil said. “We used to have 12-13 people come to meetings. Recently, it was down to five of us running everything.”
The board always included a representative from the school district, as was appropriate with the CPA utilizing school facilities.
Board members commended Mike Swartz for serving as a great liaison between the school district and the CPA when he was superintendent, saying that he provided lots of sound administrative advice as well as fully supporting the organization’s mission.
They also commended Dick Lovett, former high school principal, for lending his valuable perspective and really committing to the cause. Most recently, Denise Reichhoff, Jefferson High School band director, has been the district’s representative on the CPA board for the past several years.
Disbanding
When the decision was made to disband the CPA, the board was down to five members: Susie Polk, Peg Beyer, C.J. O’Neil, Denise Reichhoff and Deb Quale.
The CPA had gone through a rough patch a few years back, having taken out loans ahead of a less-than-successful season and being unable to immediately pay them back.
“When the pandemic hit, we had finally gotten out of the red and had a little bit of money set aside,” O’Neil said.
“We didn’t want to go in the hole, so at that point we were taking shows one by one,” Beyer said.
One of the last shows the CPA brought in was the appearance by John McGivern of Wisconsin Public Television, host of the local history and culture show “Around the Corner.”
He was a big hit, and with the boost from the larger audiences he brought in, CPA planners were actually starting to look forward again.
“We were really excited about possibilities for the upcoming season,” Beyer said. “The pandemic was a real punch in the gut.”
In recent years, the CPA downsized both its offices and its offerings.
When the CPA moved out of its longtime offices in the lowest level of the Fort Community Credit Union into a smaller space in the Focus Coworking building, volunteers cleaned out a mass of random items that the nonprofit had stored over the years, much of it from the days when the organization regularly put on local shows.
“We found the most unusual stuff,” O’Neil said, noting that the organization tried to find good homes for all of the items. Some were sold online, while others were donated to worthy organizations in the community.
For example, a large number of black dancing shoes went to the Jefferson schools. They were recently put to use in the Jefferson Middle School’s January musical, “Mary Poppins.”
Then came the final move, as CPA prepared to shut its doors for good.
Again, the organization distributed its remaining resources where board members felt they’d do the most good.
Memorabilia went to the Jefferson Historical Museum. Desks and office effects went to the Cornerstone of Hope charity in Fort Atkinson.
The organization’s small bank account was split between the Jefferson High School drama club and the Randy Schopen Foundation, with a small amount going to other organizations which had supported the CPA through the years and who were still carrying out the CPA’s mission in other ways.
“It’s sad to see the end of the CPA,” O’Neil said, “but at least now there are other places right in the local area where people can go to see live theatre, music and dance.”
She said she believes the CPA left the area a little richer in terms of cultural life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.