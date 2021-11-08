The Jefferson County Health Department is moving its COVID-19 testing site that will be open three days a week for anyone needing a test.
The new site will be at 400 Doctors Court in Johnson Creek. The former testing site at the health department in Jefferson will be closed.
The new site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Testing is free and no ID is required.
More testing options come as the Biden administration pushed for a vaccine mandate set to start on Jan. 4 for companies with 100 or more employees that would require testing or proof of vacination.
Backlash toward the mandate kicked up Friday as 11 states filed suit against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging the new vaccine requirement.
New regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job.
Failure to comply could result in penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.
But a break in the fight against COVID also hit Friday as Pfizer, who already has a vaccine, announced its experimental drug to treat people with the virus cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults.
Pfizer said it will ask the FDA and international regulators to authorize its pill as soon as possible.
