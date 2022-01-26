JEFFERSON — As other areas of the nation begin to crest the Omicron wave, Wisconsin still is in the grips of the latest COVID-19 surge, causing some schools or classrooms to go virtual.
Right in this area, Watertown recently transitioned two classrooms to the virtual format for a brief period.
Jefferson is committed to remaining open if at all possible, Superintendent Charles Urness said at Monday night’s school board meeting, with mask mandates in place for some schools as a temporary measure while the district deals with the highest COVID-19 numbers it has seen yet in this pandemic.
As the school board prepared to meet Monday, the district just had updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard showed four of the five district’s schools at the “high” level of transmission and, in keeping with established district policy approved in October, facing enhanced COVID-19 mitigation measures, including contact tracing and mask wearing indoors.
At the end of the school day Monday, Urness said, the district had recorded 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last week.
“East Elementary, West Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Jefferson High are in the high range on our daily dashboard,” Urness said at Monday’s meeting. “When a building reaches the high range, we require masks in the building for 14 days.”
Urness noted that the district watches state, county and district numbers every day.
“To this point in the school year, we have not had to pivot a building to virtual instruction,” the superintendent noted.
The district is prepared to do so if necessary, for example if there are not enough staff members available to safely oversee classes. If this happens, the district is ready to continue instruction remotely via Chromebooks and the SeeSaw and Schoology online learning management systems.
However, Urness said, district officials recognize that in-person instruction is the best learning environment, “even if we need to require masks for short periods.”
Public commentAppearing during the public comment period at the start of the school board meeting Monday were two district residents, both of whom spoke out against the requirement for masks and questioned quarantine requirements as they currently are being carried out.
Lisa Fox, who is running for an open seat on the school board, said that many parents she speaks with are concerned about what they consider confusing and excessive quarantine measures.
“I know this is going to sound really bad, but in 684 days of this pandemic we do not have one single death (among Jefferson school children or personnel,)” Fox said.
She asserted that it was time to reexamine the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
Another speaker, Ashley Smith, said that if students are facing lengthy absences, whether because they’re sick or on quarantine without experiencing symptoms, the district needs to do more to accommodate those students and to help them catch up in terms of missed work.
Other businessIn other business, the school board on Monday approved the summer school handbook for 2022 and heard a report from Jefferson Middle School principal Mike Matteson on activities at that school, the school’s goal-setting progress and directions for the future.
