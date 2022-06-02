JEFFERSON — Cream of the Crop 4-H is hosting “Sundae on the Farm” to give people the opportunity to see the day-to-day workings of a Wisconsin dairy farm on Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“Sundae on the Farm” will be held at the Stade Auction Center, located at N3660 State Highway 89, Jefferson. The farm currently milks 50 cows and has 200 acres of corn and hay.
This admission-free event will provide children’s games, educational activities and an antique tractor display. A petting zoo will provide the opportunity to interact with several farm animals from calves, goats, rabbits, kittens and a pony.
The highlight of the event will be the dairy cattle that provide the milk to create delicious ice cream and other dairy products. “Mable,” the red and white Holstein cow, will be ready to give attendees the chance to try their skills at hand-milking a cow.
Hand-scooped ice cream with one’s choice of hot fudge, strawberry or caramel toppings will be available for $3 a sundae. Chocolate and white milk also will be provided all day.
Cream of the Crop depends on donations to host their annual Dairy Challenge for 4-H, FFA and junior breed or other organizations to participate in dairy cow judging and test their skills in animal care. The 4-H Club also offers the opportunity for non-farm youth to care for and show dairy animals at local shows and fairs.
