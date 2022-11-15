JEFFERSON — While Jefferson voters supported a $34 million school facilities referendum last week, they did not vote in favor of an $8 million athletic complex.
That leaves the district with facilities in multiple locations and inconsistent access, but superintendent Charles Urness said Tuesday he didn't foresee the district attempting another referendum next spring.
That's up to the school board, of course, but he said the district will need to take time to consider how it will fund fixes for athletic facilities.
"We still have needs in the athletic facilities," Urness said. "Our girls softball and our soccer facilities are not where we want them to be. So do we raise money to pay for their improvements through boosters?"
With the success of the first referendum question, he said, there will be money freed up in other areas of the budget and the district might be able to take cash from the maintenance area of its budget for athletic facility improvements. The district already owns the land on which it hoped to build the athletic complex.
District officials have looked around the state to see what other districts have done in similar situations, Urness said.
"D.C. Everest could be a model for us," he said, noting that district raised funds on its own through a private campaign. "We haven't focused yet on the next steps we might take. We just want to find the best way to move forward."
Meanwhile, the district has already begun the planning and design phase with Eppstein Uhen Architects for the referendum question that did pass.
The work will consist of addressing district-wide safety and security issues, as well as updating building systems and infrastructure, and making other site improvements. It will pay for renovations at East, West and Sullivan elementary schools, and construction of an addition and renovations at the high school. Furnishings, fixtures and equipment will also be part of the project.
"So the timeline (on the athletic improvements) is moved back, but we're very happy with the other referendum, because we spent so much time on it," he said.
The athletic complex would have solved several complications facing the district.
The girls high school softball team plays at Riverfront Park in Jefferson, a facility Urness deemed "adequate," but that suffers access problems to the field in terms of parking. With a better facility for the boys baseball team, he said, gender equity is an issue.
Though the district's soccer teams play on a nice surface of natural grass on the football field, he said, the field is not suitable for hosting postseason games because it is not of regulation dimensions. This has led to one of the teams having to play a home game, with statewide implications, at a field in Lake Mills.
Urness said the district owns sufficient land between West Elementary and the middle school to accommodate its needs in terms of any added athletic facilities.
"The study (for athletic facility improvements) has been done and we've got the plans in hand, but not the funds," he said. "I get it. The community chose the first question and we are grateful for that."
