The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the pending reconstruction of the South Main Street Bridge over the Rock River just south of Jefferson's downtown. This is the bridge, looking northeast, on Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the reconstruction of the 64-year-old South Main Street Bridge over the Rock River just south of Jefferson's downtown.
The meeting will run from 5 to 6 p.m. at Jefferson's city hall in the council chambers, 317 S. Main St., Jefferson.
"The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the proposed improvements and the impacts during construction," the DOT stated.
Work is expected to begin on Oct. 17 and will last until the summer of 2023.
During construction, South Main Street will be closed at the location of the project. The DOT and City of Jefferson said detours will be set up to accommodate traffic during the closure.
The DOT's Craig Hardy said the proposed improvement will include the removal and replacement of the existing structure, which was built in 1958.
He noted that the project bid amount was $4.8 Million and was awarded to Sheet Piling Services LLC.
"During construction," Hardy said, "South Main Street will be closed to traffic. Adjacent residents and businesses will still have access. There will be a detour set up that sends drivers onto the State Highway 26 bypass, up to US Highway 18, then onto Business 26. The city will be posting its own detour, which is Collins Road to Wisconsin Drive — County Highway W — to US Highway 18 — which is Racine Street — then over to Business Highway 26."
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag acknowledged the project will be a major traffic interruption, but city officials expect the detours will move traffic safely through Jefferson.
"The city has been aware of this project for several years, which is one of the reasons Plymouth Street was prioritized to be resurfaced last year, as we expect that this route will be heavily traveled, even though it is not the main, local detour," Freitag said. "At the conclusion of the project in 2023, the city has planned to resurface Collins Road from South Main Street to Wisconsin Drive."
The South Main Street Bridge was one of the structures in the city that was greatly threatened by the swollen Rock River during the flood of 2008, but survived.
Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Hardy at 608-246-5406 or craig.hardy@dot.wi.gov at least three working days prior to the meeting.
