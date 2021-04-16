JEFFERSON — Last March, Jefferson schools student nutrition director Rebecca Blyth had already informed administration of her intent to retire at the end of June when the pandemic hit.
Her department had to turn on a dime, serving meals in a different format, in different packaging, with different personnel, and making sure all of the students suddenly learning at home had access to quality, nutritious food.
Under the circumstances, Blyth kindly withdrew her notice of retirement, working throughout the summer.
She oversaw another transformation of food services again in the fall, with the return of some students to in-person classes while others joined in virtually from home.
During the fall and winter months, Blyth and her department had to be ready to switch formats themselves on extremely short notice should a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools cause one building or the whole district to shift to virtual learning.
With all of these various processes well in hand and vaccines finally getting in the arms of school staff and at least some of the students, Blyth is now planning to retire at the end of this school year.
And this time, the district has a qualified replacement lined up, who even has ties to the district.
Succeeding Blyth as student nutrition director for the Jefferson schools will be Kevin Dresdow, who happens to be the father-in-law of Jefferson Middle School Spanish teacher and drama director Jordan Dresdow.
Dresdow is from Fort Atkinson and has experience serving as a school food service director in Pewaukee.
He has four decades of experience in most aspects of the food service industry and described himself as dedicated to a “chef-based, made-from scratch” approach.
His contract will actually begin before Blyth’s ends. He’ll be working with the outgoing student nutrition director starting May 1 in order to ensure a smooth transition.
He’ll oversee the summer school food program, which will continue to be free, supported by grants, and will continue with regular school food service in the fall.
