Jefferson School District Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Graffin, left, met in the basement of East Elementary School Thursday with school district administrator Charles Urness and two staff members from Total Mechanical of Waukesha, Ethan Kelly and Nick Kelchner, right. The four discussed how to proceed with getting the building back up and running after a water main broke. RHD Plumbing, Inc., of Stoughton, was also involved in getting the building functioning again.
JEFFERSON — Jefferson school district officials expect students to be back to classes at East Elementary School on Monday following a water main break.
The break occurred Wednesday afternoon under the building and had classes for the school’s 311 students canceled Thursday into today. East Elementary serves students in 4K through fifth grade.
A message from district officials informed parents and students that the school would be closed through the weekend, “due to a water main issue and water damage.”
“The building is without water and repairs will be necessary,” the district’s administrator, Charles Urness, wrote in the emailed message. “To ensure that students and staff stay safe and healthy, we are taking all necessary measures to address the issue promptly.”
“The water came in through the steam tunnels and went all over the (first floor and basement) and flooded everything,” said Jefferson School District Director of Buildings and Grounds Tim Graffin. “We had no heat, because it is electric.”
The leak occurred when a cast iron pipe, believed to date to the 1930s, broke.
Urness said that a cost estimate on damages he described as “fairly minimal,” has yet to be made.
Graffin described a situation in the basement of the school near electrical and heating equipment that was dangerous for workers due to the flooding. Air and nitrogen was used to dry out electrical and other equipment in the flooded basement, he said.
The school district will be providing bottled water to students for drinking and hand washing in the early part of the coming week until the water system is tested, and back up and running.
