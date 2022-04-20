JEFFERSON — With winter a very fresh memory and a late-arriving spring still getting underway, it seems like a long time until September and the start of the next school year.
However, planners with the East Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization already are getting to work on organizing the school’s fall Fun Fun, which will take place the month school opens in the fall.
Currently, the nonprofit organization is looking for community sponsors for the sixth annual Fun Run.
The run serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for the local elementary school. The theme for the 2022 event is “Run Wild.”
Each year the run serves to raise funds for needed school projects, supplies and events.
This year’s fundraiser will be supporting the school’s goal of adding new playground equipment, as well as continuing to support the educational needs of its teachers and students, paying for the “extras” that aren’t necessarily included in the regular school budgets but really enrich students’ education, such as field trips, all-school presentations and more.
On the day of the event in fall of 2022, teachers, students and the community will gather to cheer students on as they run/walk with their friends.
Every student will receive a free T-shirt to wear for the event and to keep thereafter. Organizers say that students wear the Fun Run shirts as a year-round trophy of their participation and achievement.
East is offering three levels of sponsorship. Gold sponsors, who donate $750 toward the fundraiser, receive a large logo (2X bigger than Medium) on more than 300 shirts as well as a mention and their logo featured in the school newsletter and on the school Facebook page and on a banner to be displayed at the event.
Silver sponsors, contributing $500, will receive a medium-size logo and special mentions in all of the above venues.
Bronze sponsors, contributing $250, will receive a small logo on the shirts and mention in the school newsletter.
With questions or to offer a sponsorship, people may email leaths@sdoj.org as soon as possible. Sponsorship payments can be mailed to the event chair, Stephanie Leath, and are due before Sept. 1.
Logos will need to be submitted in typical vector file formats (.ai, .eps, .ps, .indd, and .pdf) via email to leaths@sdoj.org prior to Aug. 1 to be printed on the shirts for the event.
