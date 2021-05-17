JEFFERSON — The East Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization will host its fourth Fun Run May 19 to raise money for classroom and curriculum needs at the school which are not covered in the general budget.
Melissa Walhovd, PTO representative and chair of the event since its founding, said that she is really happy to be able to offer the celebratory event after the very unusual pandemic year students have gotten through.
“This school year has been truly one of a kind,” Walhovd said. “The Fun Run is the largest fundraising event for our school and we had to make this happen for our students, staff and community.
This year’s theme is “Time to Shine.”
“The day of the event will likely look much different this year as we will make adjustments due to COVID-19, but we will do our best to still have the teachers and students gather as they run/walk with their classmates and friends so they can cheer each other on,” Walhovd said.
In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for May 20.
For the event, every student will be given a free T-shirt to wear thanks to the support of community and business sponsors.
“Students wear the shirts as a year-round trophy of their participation and achievement,” Walhovd said. “This year we did white shirts and students have been able to decorate their own shirt during art classes over the last few weeks. This is just another great way for them to show their individual creativity.”
Sponsors include: Gold Level ($750 donation): GFY LeMaster Family Farms LLC; Next Electric; and Fort HealthCare; Silver Level ($500 donation): JDP HVAC; Bronze Level ($250 donation) Awaken Salon & Wellness Spa; Indeco Interior Design Company; McDonald’s Jefferson; Jefferson Vet Clinic; Area Dental Clinic Jefferson; Premier Bank; and Badger Bank.
