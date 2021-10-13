JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson has seen its equalized values go up by 7.41% overall in 2021, with every municipality in the district seeing some level of growth.
The City of Jefferson saw the largest increase with 9.46%, followed by the district’s portion of the Town of Sullivan at 7.13%, the Town of Concord at 7.03%, the Town of Farmington 7.01% and the Town of Hebron at 6.33%.
Seeing a slower rate of growth were the Town of Aztalan at 5.04%, the Town of Jefferson at 4.23%, the Village of Sullivan at 2.83%, and at the bottom of the list the Town of Oakland at 1.1%.
The just-released equalized values are one more component that will help the School District of Jefferson build its budget.
With a total of $1,214,357,408 in property value throughout the district (not including properties included in Tax Incremental Financing Districts), district officials project a total 2021 tax levy in the amount of $12,671,014.
One more element that has come in just in the past couple of weeks is the official enrollment “membership” count, with 1,646 full-time-equivalent students enrolled in the Jefferson schools for the 2021-22 school year, and the equivalent of 64 full-time students counted from 2021 summer school.
Final state aid numbers are expected to be available as of Oct. 15.
After that, the final piece of the budget puzzle will be the private school voucher amount late in the month.
“Until the Department of Public Education puts that number into our formula, we have no idea what it will be,” Director of Business Services Laura Peachey said.
For the time being, the district is using last year’s private school voucher numbers as a placeholder in the district’s budget formula.
Asked if she thought that number would go up, Peachey said the private school voucher dollars have gone up every year since that program was established, so she would expect that would happen again this year. She did not know to what degree, though.
“I am not aware of any new schools added to the program from our area,” Peachey said. “We are also anticipating that the amount per pupil may have gone up slightly, but not significantly.”
She noted that private school vouchers are reimbursed at a higher rate than the state has set for students moving from public school to public school via the open enrollment process.
Jefferson school planners expect to have all of the information they need to finalize the 2021-22 budget, levy and school tax rate by the Oct. 25 school board meeting.
