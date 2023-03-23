JEFFERSON — Todd Clark, Jefferson’s new director of public works, is a familiar face in the city.
Clark, 49, has been with the city’s wastewater treatment plant since 1996 and advances to director of public works from the position of utility director for the city’s water department and wastewater treatment plant. He’s a 1992 graduate of Jefferson High School.
“I basically moved up through the ranks,” Clark said Tuesday. “I’m excited about the new position, because the city has some great opportunities coming up for growth. It’s a dynamic time.”
After high school graduation, Clark attended Blackhawk Technical College for aviation mechanics. He tried to work in this field, but it was a time of deregulation for the airlines and he could not find a job, he said.
Clark worked as a mechanic in Oconomowoc until he was hired by the City of Jefferson to work at the wastewater treatment plant.
The City of Jefferson’s Personnel Committee recently completed interviews for the vacant director of public works position, most recently held by Bill Pinnow, who also served as city engineer. The committee interviewed three finalist candidates for the position.
Pinnow has since gone on to work with MSA Professional Services, Inc. as a principal engineer in the firm’s Madison public works division. Pinnow had been Jefferson’s city engineer and public works director since 2014.
The city’s common council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution calling for Clark to be hired as new public works director.
Clark’s direct line of reporting is to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag and the Jefferson Streets Committee. His appointment is effective on or before April 1 and his salary will be $119,000. His existing non-salary benefits will remain unchanged.
The city shows “good development potential” on the north and south sides, according to Clark.
“And we’ll see if some of this comes to fruition,” he said. “The Nestle expansion is exciting and so is the growth in housing.”
Among the first major public works projects to be undertaken by the city with Clark at the helm will be the repaving of Collins Road, likely this summer. Collins Road serves as a detour for the South Main Street Bridge, which is under construction. The road has seen an uptick in traffic, and wear and tear as a result.
The city’s oldest well, Well No. 3, near the Stable Rock Winery downtown, will also be reconstructed this year.
“For me, the new job means change and more responsibility, but I’m excited,” Clark said.
