Ryan Nelson helped others around him.
That is the person he had always been.
Friendly and outgoing, he found it easy to talk to everyone, including fellow Marines who found out he was a true “Iron Man.”
After a stellar athletic career in high school, he headed to Marine training the day after graduation, outperforming all of the other recruits in the grueling, 54-hour-straight Crucible challenge. His first-place finish out of 600 recruits earned him “Iron Man” honors and the honor of leading the full procession of recruits as they were accepted as full Marines.
In his Marine journal he wrote a quote at the top of his priority list: “God above all else.”
The product of a close, warm family and well connected in his home community, Nelson nevertheless struggled when he re-entered civilian life after his training.
He did everything he was supposed to — seeking professional help, enlisting his family for support, talking to his minister and praying.
But on a dark night in September 2020, Nelson took his own life.
Several months later, the family still is reeling from the loss, and Ryan’s parents, Ken and Jill Nelson, are seeking to direct their grief in a positive way by advocating for others who suffer from mental illness and suicidal thoughts.
Family members remember Ryan as a funny guy, “the life of the party,” but also sincere and personable.
He got both of his farm jobs on the spot just by approaching the farmers to see if they were looking to hire help.
“He was very gifted, very skilled, and a loyal and dedicated friend,” said Ryan’s mom, Jill. “We heard from so many people after his funeral, so many people who said Ryan had saved their lives.”
As a Bible camp counselor for many years, Ryan apparently had served as a listening ear and a comforting heart for many young people in trouble. Some said his support helped them to turn aside their own suicidal thoughts.
Friends Ryan’s own age told the family that Ryan actually had walked in on a friend’s suicide attempt and intervened to save that friend’s life.
Iron Man
Ryan graduated from Jefferson High School in 2019 and immediately entered boot camp, going through 13 weeks of training to become a Marine.
In the initial part of Marine training, Ryan said when he spoke of the experience in September of 2019, recruits learned to obey orders instantly and were stripped of their individual identity to build them up as a team.
Later in their training, recruits focused on the skills they would need as a Marine, including shooting, hiking and troop movements. Ryan, an experienced hunter, proved an excellent shot with the military weapons and earned “sharpshooter” honors.
The recruits’ experience culminated with “The Crucible,” in which Marine hopefuls undertake a grueling slog under adverse conditions. The sleepless slog takes place over 56 hours and 48 miles of foggy mountainous terrain, all while carrying a 45-pound pack.
Ryan performed superbly, not only leading his fellow recruits but also going back to carry others who fell along the way.
Named the most physically fit of that class of 600 recruits, Ryan earned the honor of carrying the flag at the forefront of their whole group at the ceremony where they were accepted as full Marines.
Several of those who became Marines alongside Ryan later relayed to his parents, “I am a Marine today because your son carried me.”
After being named a full Marine, Ryan came home for 10 days leave, then headed off to combat training. He was there eight weeks, returning in November. of 2019
After completing his training, Ryan entered the reserves, moving out of his family home and moving in with friends in Madison while continuing his education.
It was on Christmas Eve 2019 that Ryan opened up to his family that he was struggling with his mental health.
The family immediately worked together to try to get him some help. They wondered, however, whether he had to work with the Marines (no, they later found out) to access this help.
Just a few months later, COVID-19 hit, and the pandemic year brought blow after blow for the young Marine.
Nelson was planning to become a police officer, but backed out of pursuing that field when talk of “defunding the police” left him wondering whether that was still a wise career choice.
Then his job at the airport car rental business dried up as air traffic stalled in the wake of the pandemic.
“It was a perfect storm,” Ken said.
Ryan, who had already been struggling, attempted to regain his balance in this very unsettling and isolating time.
“We know he did seek help. He did talk to our pastor,” Jill said.
By midsummer, when Ryan’s depression was not getting better, he asked to set up an appointment with a doctor.
His mom remembers responding, “We don’t care what the Marine stance is. We don’t care whether you are a Marine anymore. We just want you to be healthy.”
Ryan made an appointment to see his regular physician in August and started taking prescription antidepressants, though he was told to be patient, as they don’t take effect right away but only make a difference over time.
The doctor also recommended that Ryan enter counseling.
Not finding the energy to advocate for himself, Ryan asked for Jill’s help in setting an appointment, and she attempted to do so but was told since he was legally an adult, he had to make the appointment for himself.
“I did reach out to him to ask if he got an appointment, and apparently, he was getting some resources through the military,” Jill said.
Ryan did take steps to address his depression. He started on a prescription aimed at alleviating the hopeless feeling he was experiencing. He talked with family members and his minister.
But though he was just 19 and in the depths of depression, the law required that he take charge of his own care. His parents could not legally step in and schedule doctor’s or counseling appointments or fill prescriptions.
“With anyone who is struggling with any illness, to ask him to do it on his own, I don’t think is realistic,” Jill said.
The family kept in regular touch by telephone and frequently invited Ryan to join in meals and family get-togethers.
Ryan turned 20 Sept. 7 and the family marked the occasion with a get-together.
But his parents noted that their son’s emotions seemed flat. They knew this could be a side effect of his new medications, still in their trial phase, but they worried.
On Sept. 12, his folks again invited Ryan home for a cookout, but the young man declined, saying he had a date.
On Sept. 13, this promising young man, who had helped so many other people out of their own depths, took his own life.
In the interim, his family learned, Ryan had received some misinformation from a fellow Marine who relayed that he had been kicked out of the service over mental health issues. A higher ranking officer later told the Nelsons this individual had been discharged for another reason, and that when it came to mental health, “We take this very seriously. Marines stand by our own.”
The culmination of all of the year’s doubts and disappointments weighed heavily on Ryan. He struggled to the end.
“The crisis line for the military was in his car,” Jill said.
But the family didn’t know quite how badly Ryan was suffering. He was still talking about the future, making plans, looking forward to buying a motorcycle.
In the early hours of the morning Sept. 13, Ryan made his last phone call, to his commanding officer (who was himself only 21 years old.)
The family did not even want to know the content of that call — they’re only thankful that the young officer went above and beyond to listen to their son at a time of great trial.
It was later that day the family received news of Ryan’s passing. Suddenly, the family was thrust into its own “Crucible,” which only other grieving parents will fully understand.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
So it was that family members who had so recently gathered to celebrate the anniversary of Ryan’s birth found themselves planning the 20-year-old’s funeral, which they preferred to view as a “celebration of life.”
Some 600 people came to the outdoor event, even though the area was then at the height of the pandemic.
The Nelsons are grateful for the stories mourners relayed — so many of them — about the ways, small and big, Ryan had touched and enriched others’ lives.
They also heard from many other people they never would have guessed had also suffered experienced mental health crises and thoughts of suicide.
Among the guests at the funeral was a woman they had never met, whose son had lost his own battle with suicide five years before.
“She came to Ryan’s service out of love, graciousness and mercy, and offered to help in any way she could,” Jill said.
Many, many people donated money in Ryan’s memory, every penny of which went to help others in similar straits. The family split the donations they received between Phantom Ranch Bible Camp, where Ryan had served as a counselor in years past, and the counseling fund at Real Hope Community Church of Lake Mills, which pays for independent (not affiliated with the church) Christian counseling for church members and non-members alike.
DEALING WITH THE LOSS
It has been only months since their son’s death and the Nelsons are still processing the loss.
On Memorial Day weekend, a small group of family and friends gathered at the Nelsons’ home to create a memory garden dedicated to Ryan right outside the kitchen windows.
Ground Affects Landscaping had refused to take payment for the materials, and family and friends were all pitching in to help with the work.
The Nelsons said they’re so grateful for the outpouring of support they received from friends, neighbors, the school district, their church community and the Jefferson area as a whole.
Still, the experience has been isolating. As the pandemic lifts and people engage in all of the celebrations of spring, for the Nelsons every occasion is punctuated with a Ryan-shaped hole as they go through these milestones without him.
“It’s a burden for us to walk through every day,” Ken said.
“We are strong in our faith in Christ,” Jill said. “We know going through the path of guilt and blame is not going to bear good fruit.
“I wish this weren’t our story, but it is our story,” she said. “We only hope by sharing, we can help someone else.”
The experience has raised their awareness of mental health issues in general, including the subtle ways our society minimizes or even contributes to the problem.
For example, the old-fashioned term of “committing suicide” is hurtful and puts the onus on the person who is suffering, as if they were committing some crime. The more acceptable phrase is “died by suicide.”
“The fact that we still say ‘commit’ makes people more hesitant to seek help,” Ken said.
Then there’s the way that suicide, and mental health issues overall, are “hushed up,” as if they’re some kind of fault or weakness.
As a society, we ask people how they are, but don’t want an honest answer. The only socially acceptable answer still seems to be “fine.”
“You can’t do a blood test and see how much a person is suffering,” Jill said.
Because mental health struggles are not visible like many physical injuries or ailments, people who have mental health concerns are reluctant to step forward — perhaps even writing themselves off as “crazy.”
And without acknowledging the problem, how are people to gain the help that is out there, the treatments and therapies, which while not a panacea, are proven to help?
“At the end of the day, being an ‘Iron Man’ was irrelevant,” Ken said, noting that despite his great fitness in other areas and the strength he had exhibited for other people in crisis, Ryan was still vulnerable.
“We are not looking to assign blame anywhere, but it is important to shine a light on the issue,” Jill said. “As a society, there are ways we can improve to better help people who struggle.”
Looking into the future, the Nelsons hope to establish a Ryan Nelson Memorial Fund to pay for extended counseling for people in mental health crisis.
This fund would be supported by fundraisers like a 5K, a memorial walk, or sales of T-shirts the Nelsons initially printed just for their own family members. They were soon surprised by hundreds of requests for reprints.
The shirts feature a handwritten quote from Ryan’s Marine journal, on which he had written at the top of his priority list, “God above all else.”
Eventually, the Nelsons would like to see a more concerted outreach program for people struggling with their mental health, and for the families of people who have lost a loved one to suicide.
And finally, they want to help erase the unwritten taboo that prevents people from talking about mental health. They want to see depression and related conditions discussed as a disease, like cancer, not a source of shame.
“We really want to thank God for getting us through the past eight months,” Ken said, “God and the true friends who have stuck by us, who have shown their commitment and concern.”
Meanwhile, a phrase Jill uttered while sharing her son’s Ironman experience with the Jefferson Rotary Club back in September of 2019 echoes with added meaning.
At the time, she had said she was looking forward to her son’s service as a Marine with equal parts pride and trepidation.
Though his service would mean long absences and untold sacrifices, she said at the time, she had to keep in mind that “he is not ours; he never was. God gave him to us on loan for a while.”
