JEFFERSON — It took months and months of preparation, but Jefferson High School’s first-ever online course selection just flew by.
The online course selection had been a longtime goal of the school district, but was pushed forward by the pandemic.
As they opened the process this past week, school officials predicted that they would have some 150 students who would fail to register during the prescribed time and would have to be “chased down” by counseling staff.
Instead, the vast majority of Jefferson High School students got right onto the system and experienced no difficulties selecting all of their preferred classes. In fact, those who didn’t make the deadline amounted to less than half the number the school had seen with an in-person course selection process in previous years.
What glitches did occur generally were able to be addressed and fixed immediately, said Steve Dinkel, Jefferson High School principal.
That was a great outcome for the first-ever process, which took a lot of behind-the-scenes work to put into place, he said.
Dinkel credited counseling office employee Tanya Dwyer, counselors Nick Whalen and Shannon Mooney, and associate principal Rick Lehman with putting in an incredible amount of effort to establish the new system.
The process, which began last summer with the updating of the course catalog and continued through the fall and winter, involved adding course descriptions to all courses in PowerSchool, then building in course prerequisites to assure that no one registered for a class for which they were not yet qualified.
The next step was to build all of the grade-level course groups to streamline the process for students in each grade.
From there, school officials built the grade-level registration screens, making sure all students’ courses align with grade-level appropriate requirements as well as meeting all class graduation requirements.
Before opening it to students, school officials tested the scheduling process with a small group of students from each grade level.
The next step was preparing teachers — not just at the high school but also at Jefferson Middle School and at the area parochial schools that would be sending current eighth-graders to the high school next year.
At Jefferson Middle School, counselor Deanna Battist has been meeting with all eighth grade students to help them determine their course of study for the next year and beyond.
As the scheduling process was set to go online, officials at the high school met with both students and teachers to cover the online course selection process.
All students also had the chance to review the process in their homerooms, and families were apprised in detail of the process and steps via messages sent out in all formats and shared on the district’s website.
The online course registration officially opened Feb. 3 and continued through Feb. 10, with excellent participation and few complications.
“The feedback so far has been enormously positive,” Dinkel said.
“It’s amazing to see the amount of preparation that went into this,” said school board member Terri Wenkman. “It only took my son and me about five minutes to get through the whole process at home.”
Wenkman said she did kind of miss the opportunity to meet her child’s prospective teachers in the open house format the school generally has had, but with COVID-19 protocols in place, that would not have been possible this year anyway.
Dinkel said he hopes the school can offer an open house in the next year for that reason, combining opportunities for in-person visits with the newly streamlined online course selection process.
He noted that to address families’ questions, the school had teams of teachers from each department available via Google Meet on two different course selection help nights.
The next step is scheduling next year’s classes, which still is done the old-fashioned way, rather than relying on a computer to automatically fill in students’ schedules.
Dinkel said it has been possible for some time to have a computer program (such as PowerSchool and Skyward) schedule classes. This would save district personnel a lot of time; however, the outcomes for students are not as positive, so Jefferson is committed to building the master schedule the old-fashioned way.
“It’s more student-centered,” Dinkel said. “If you let PowerSchool or Skyward spin this for you, it’s very fast, resulting in 70 to 80 percent of students free of scheduling conflicts.
“It takes a lot more time doing it by hand, but when we use the traditional method, we can get that number to 95, 96, even 97% of the student body conflict-free,” the principal said.
