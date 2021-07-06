JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Optimist Club recently named five Student Optimists, one from each school in the School District of Jefferson.
The student honorees are nominated by their teachers and school administration as best representing the Optimist Creed within their school building.
The Optimist Creed asks members to:
Promise Yourself
To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.
To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.
To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.
To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.
To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best.
To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.
To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.
To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.
To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.
To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.
Among the 2021 honorees, Jefferson High School graduating senior Lindsey Krause was chosen to receive the Optimist Scholarship.
Krause, the daughter of Nikki and Toby Krause, was described as a stellar student, positive role model and kind person.
"This young lady is a tremendous example of the Optimist Creed," said retiring Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel. "She is willing to stand up, stand up for what’s right.
"Everyone knows the difference between right and wrong, but the ability to follow through becomes difficult at times," Dinkel added.
He called Krause a leader in the growth mindset within the school, both in the classroom, and through her involvement in clubs and sports.
Dinkel said Krause is unafraid to stand up and stand out.
The Jefferson Middle School honoree is eighth-grader Piper Crabtree, the daughter of Adam and Rhiannon Crabtree.
Outgoing Jefferson Middle School principal Nick Skretta said that Crabtree lives the Optimist Creed at Jefferson Middle School and in the community on a daily basis.
"In the classroom, Piper consistently strives to do her best work, but is also concerned with helping others," Skretta said. "Piper is very nice and accepting of those around her, but her care doesn't stop there. Piper and another student presented and implemented a recycling project in our cafeteria for their Girl Scout Silver Award.
"In addition, she is writing short stories to be published," he said. "Piper is always striving to make the world a better place. We greatly appreciate Piper's positive efforts."
The East Elementary School honoree is fifth-grader Dylan Chay, the son of Rubi Chay.
Principal Jake Wichman said that Chay is a positive leader who always looks to include others.
"He shows excitement for learning and can be counted on for being responsible, trustworthy and respectful," the principal said.
"Dylan has shown these traits throughout his entire career at East Elementary," Wichman said, noting that all of his grade level and arts teachers had great things to say about Chay and the positivity he brings to those around him.
"You will always see a smile on Dylan's face," the principal said. "The first thing you will notice when talking to him is how genuine he is."
The principal went on to commend Chay's work ethic and dedication to active learning.
Honored from West Elementary School is outgoing fifth-grader Jaxon Marty, the son of Melissa Marty and Luke Marty.
West principal Mike Howard said that Marty epitomizes optimism and actively has made his school better.
"He is always willing to lend a helping hand, but even more impressive is his quality to make others around him happier," Howard said.
Marty always does his best, spreads joy and inspires others to feel better and do better, the principal said.
He has a great enthusiasm for life and a strong work ethic, the principal concluded.
Helenville's St. Peter's Lutheran School nominated fifth-grader Aubrey Beauchamp for the Optimist honor.
Beauchamp is the daughter of Jared and Amanda Beauchamp.
Principal Craig Winkler called Beauchamp "a force of positive energy who lights up our classroom at St. Peter’s," citing her cheerful “can-do” attitude as an inspiration to others.
Laura Ingalls Wilder is one of her favorite authors, and Aubrey has the same pioneering personality traits of pluck, determination and enthusiasm, Winkler said.
"She is kind to her classmates, excited to learn, and always ready to lend a hand," the principal said.
He concluded his nomination with a quote from Beauchamp herself, urging others on with the words “Have courage!”
St. John's Lutheran School in Jefferson selected eighth-grader Nash Foskett, the son of Brad and Sarah Foskett, as that school's 2021 honoree.
Principal Peter Lemke said that Nash does his own thing, and never feels bad about what others might think.
"Even during rough times, Nash exhibits a sunny attitude and a wonderful sense of humor," Lemke said.
"Nash is constantly encouraging and building others up," the principal said. "Whether at a recess game, a cross country meet or a science experiment, the activity comes second (while) his relationship with classmates and friends comes first."
Lemke said Foskett has an admirable attitude toward learning, not just in school, using mistakes as an opportunity to learn and improve.
Finally, he always is looking to better himself, Lemke said.
From St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Arden Van Den Einde is this year's Optimist honoree.
An eighth-grader, he is the son of Terri and Peter Van Den Einde.
Principal Bill Bare said that Van Den Einde came to the local Catholic school at the beginning of this school year for his 8th grade year.
"From the moment he walked into the classroom, we could tell that he was a young man with an attitude of respect and positivity," said Margarete Schels, Van Den Einde's eighth-grade teacher.
"Arden also has a great sense of humor that brightens the day for everyone," Schels said. "As a student, he takes his studies seriously, and takes an active role in all classroom and school activities."
The teacher also commended Van Den Einde's ability to serve as a role model for younger students as he exemplifies cooperation and respect for others.
"As a member of the St. John the Baptist Class of 2021, Arden will be remembered for his spirit of cooperation, tolerance, patience and Christian virtue," Schels said.
Sullivan Elementary School chose Cade Theisen, an outgoing fifth-grader, as its honoree.
The son of Curt and Carmie Theisen, the Sullivan honoree reportedly demonstrates strong character in and out of the classroom.
"Cade is eager to lend a helping hand to students and staff whenever possible," said his principal, Nikki Krause.
"He strives to meet the goals he sets for himself and encourages others around him to do the same," she said, noting that Theisen helps others, all while fulfilling his responsibilities at home and school.
His work is neat, very thorough, and always on time, she said, and he is natural leader in the classroom, initiating meaningful discussions, showing initiative and setting a great example for others.
