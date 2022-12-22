top story hot Fort Atkinson based guitar ensemble performs for Jefferson Public Library audience By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Dec 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Eight embers of Guitarcheology performed and sung Christmas music for the audience at the Jefferson Public Library. Nicole Eithun Buy Now RadioRon read famous Christmas stories such as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” while the ensemble played. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Fort Atkinson based classical guitar group performed holiday classics for an audience of 15 people at the Jefferson Public Library Tuesday evening.The eight member ensemble played on nylon stringed instruments, members sang and also played while special guest Ron “RadioRon” read popular Christmas stories such as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”Guitarcheology Director Tom Cook jokingly said “We’re all about getting people in the spirit to spend every penny they have on gifts.”The ensemble consists of members from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Palmyra, and Watertown whom enjoy the acoustic guitar and the opportunity it provides for music making.If weather permits, Guitarcheology will perform in the Jones Gallery at the Dwight Foster Public Library, Fort Atkinson, on Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
