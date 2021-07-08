JEFFERSON — Minda from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, July 21, from 2-3 p.m., for Gadget Guru hour.
She will help answer persons’ questions with their mobile devices. Call to make a 15-minute appointment.
Ice cream socialAn ice cream social will be held Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream and a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
Minda, from the Jefferson Public Library, will be at the senior center with a table offering information about the services the library provides and how to get a library card. We also will honor Doris Cavin for 18 years of volunteering as an exercise program leader.
Tuesday exerciseA toning and walking class is held every Tuesday at 9 a.m. There is no fee for this class.
Ballroom Basics for BalanceBallroom Basics for Balance is being offered at the senior center.
This evidenced-based class is for those that want to get better at walking and moving around, reduce risk of falls and are interested in having fun with creative moves. This class is taught by a physical therapist.
This class is helpful for those wanting to help with their balance or those with Parkinson’s Disease or Multiple Sclerosis. The class can be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device. Evidenced-based means: it works!
A “try the class for free” program will be held Thursday, from 9:30-10 a.m. The actual six-week class will be held Thursdays, Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost for the six-week class is $35. Sign up by calling the senior center.
Foot careAn extra foot care day has been added to the schedule: Friday, July 19, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Cost is $15 and persons are asked to bring a towel. Call for an appointment.
Bicycle riding groupThe bicycle riding group will meet Thursday, July 15, at 9 a.m. at the senior center. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Pegs and Jokers gamePegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
In the park bingoOutside bingo will be played in the Tensfeldt Park shelter every Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Persons are asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. Players also might wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. The group will be back at the senior center if it is raining.
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.
