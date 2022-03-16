JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School Athletic Director Steve Gee has announced his retirement, effective at the end of this school year.
Gee’s retirement notice topped a list of staffing items considered by the School District of Jefferson Board of Education Monday, with a total of three teachers announcing their resignations or retirements this week.
(Others announced their retirements ahead of previous board meetings, and more retirements might be pending through April. It also is possible that the district will receive retirement or resignation notices after that time, but teachers announcing after a certain date face liquidated damages charges to reimburse the district for its costs in attempting to fill a position on short notice.)
Gee has been with the district for 16 years, during that time serving as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
His retirement will start at the contractual end of the school year, July 1.
“The positive experiences I have had in the classroom and on the field will always be treasured,” Gee said in his retirement announcement. “I am proud to be a member of the Jefferson community, and thank my fellow teachers and coaches for their tireless efforts in educating all of the children in the district, including my own. My entire family has benefited greatly from being part of the School District of Jefferson. Go Eagles!”
Announcing his resignation was technology education teacher William Congdon, who has served in that position for the past year.
Congdon’s resignation will be effective June 8, after classes and grading wrap up for the 2021-22 school year.
“I have really enjoyed coming out of retirement and spending time in the classroom,” Congdon said.
The third teacher to announce his resignation this week was Eric Baxter, Jefferson High School Spanish teacher, whose resignation also will take effect June 8.
Baxter said he is working with the school principal and staff to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Meanwhile, the board approved two new hires at its meeting Monday.
The board approved Bill Becker of Cambridge to serve as a cross-categorical special education teacher. He has a criminal justice degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The board approved Kayla Stefanski of Jefferson to serve as a kindergarten teacher at West Elementary School. She has worked in the district for four years and has a bachelor’s degree from Wisconsin Lutheran College with a major in elementary education and a minor in adaptive education. She also is working on a master’s degree through the UW-Whitewater.
