Contest results from Gemeutlichkeit Days contests in Jefferson were recently released.
Window decorating contest winners include: first, the drug store; second, Wine and Roses; third, Bon Ton Bakery.
Euchre tournament contest winners include: first, William Schopen; second, Mary Newton; third, Evelyn Fischer, Mike Rodriguez, Rick Seavert and Richard Banker; fourth, John Luby; fifth, Cecilia Mechler, Roxie Kober, Jennifer Hanson and Nancy Hebbe; sixth, Dave Kerschke; seventh, Chuck Christoph; eighth, Wilbur Stark; ninth, Jerry Schuld; booby prize, Rose Pfeifer.
Schafskopf contest winners include: first, Dale Kylmanen; second, Nancy Hebbe; third, Jeremy Simplot and Barbara Wilde; fourth, Wilbur Stork; fifth, Tom Schoen; sixth, Joanne Gross and Joe Szwec; booby prize, Rob Dicke.
Children’s ethnic costume concert, authentic girls, contest winners for ages up to 2 include: first, Lila Chady. Authentic girls winners from ages three to five include: first, Peyton Gruennert; second, Gracie Becker; third, Kaleigh Frey.
Homemade girls winners ages 6 to 7 years include first, Josephine; second, Hallie Steingraber; third, Nora Bretl and Corbyn Rueth.
Winners 8 to 12 include first, Matti Frankiewicz; second, Charlette Eilenfeldt; third, Kelsey Rueth and Rylie Steingraber.
Winner aged up to 2 years old include first, Alice Becker.
Homemade Girls — Ages 3-5 years: First, Ester Kutz.
Authentic Girls: — Ages 6-12; 6-8 years, first, Maisy Rucks; 10-12 years, first, Raena McNicol.
Authentic Boys — Ages 0-2 years, first, Theo Boltz; second, Bennett Becker; third, Mack Becker; 3-5 years first, Karson Rueth; second, Allen Becker; third, Colden Rueth; 6-12 years, first, Brennen Abendroth; second, Wesson Bretl; third, Wade Steingraber.
Adult German food contest winners in the entree portion include first, Linda Riedt; second,Bonita Riedlcarlson; third, Linda Riedl.
Adult German food contest winners in the sides portion include first, Linda Riedl; second, BonitaRiedlcarlson; third, Cathy Simplot.
Adult German food contest winners in the dessert portion include first, Michelle Beilke; second, Bonita Riedlcarlson; third, Aria Fetherston.
Best of show winner is Michelle Beilke.
VINTAGE CAR SHOW
Vintage car show winners include Tom DeRosa for king’s choice; Conrad Holocomb for queen’s choice and Paul Elienfeldt for both president’s and people’s choice.
Optimist children’s big wheel race contest winners for ages three to four include first, Clifford Thompson; second, Peyton Gruennert; third, Mason Blasing.
Ages 5 to 6, big wheel race contest winners include first, Silas Bastin; second, George Thompson; third, Maisy Rucks.
Ages 7 to 8 winners include first, Wade Steingraber; second, Kelsey Rueth; third, Benjamin Abitz.
Children’s stein carrying contest had 35 participants involved. All participants received a prize.
Adult stein holding contest winners include Justin Draeger in the men’s category and Lieghann
Scherer in the women’s category.
PARADE WINNERS
Rolling pin throwing contest winners for men include first, Kurt G; second, Peter; third, Roger.
Rolling pin throwing contest winners for women include first, Nicole; second, Becky B; third, Jennifer L. Contest winners for children include first, Frank; second, Aiden; third, Miles.
Parade contestant winners include, Civic/Service Organization; first, School District of Jefferson; second, Cottage Grove Happy Whistlers; third, Fort Atkinson Wrestling Club.
Business contestant winners are first, Festival Big Cart; second, A Better Physique LLC; third, Dream Vacations by Linda.
Youth group and family float contestant winners are first, Lakeside Lutheran Warriors Marching Band; second, Jefferson Middle School Marching Band; third, Jefferson High School Marching Band.
Best of Show winner is St. John the Baptist Catholic School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.