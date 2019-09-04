JEFFERSON — The following activities are scheduled by the Jefferson Park and Recreation Department.
G-Days family fun night
Guten Tag! Join us for a free family friendly fun night as we learn and celebrate Jefferson’s German Heritage leading to the 49th Annual Gemuetlichkeit Days celebration.
We will play some games and learn about the history of Jefferson’s German heritage. You might even get the chance to meet Mecki himself.
Come to the city hall meeting rooms on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This event is free and no registration is required.
Vintage German clothing is encouraged.
Zumba fitness classes
If you love Zumba fitness in the pool, you will love it just as much on dry land. The new offering to the community uses various Latin-style dances that incorporate movements that will add up to 45 minutes of workout.
Join instructor Tiffany Pernat Thursdays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19, and continuing through Oct. 17 at the VFW Recreation Center for a fun workout.
This five-week session costs $18 per person. Register with the Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 or send an email to mary@jeffersonwis.com.
Participants should bring active attire, water bottle and a towel.
Aqua boot camp
Come join our water fitness classes in the Jefferson High School indoor pool. Aqua Zumba classes will be offered Thursday evenings from 6:15 to 7 beginning Sept. 12 and continuing through Oct. 17. The Thursday session costs $25 per person.
There also is a Saturday morning session from 6:30 to 7:15 Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. The Saturday session costs $12.50 per person.
Aqua Zumba is a “pool party”-style fitness class that will challenge participants. This class incorporates the principles of Zumba with the resistance of water.
Various Latin-style dances will be used along with other movements such as hamstring curls, kicking and twisting.
Aqua Boot Camp is offered Saturday mornings from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. This high-energy, fast-paced cardio and strength class uses equipment and water resistance to tone and tighten.
Persons of all fitness ability levels are welcome with modifications provided. This session costs $12.50 per person. All classes are held at the Jefferson High School indoor pool.
Persons should come prepared to splash in the pool with appropriate attire (swimsuit, shorts, T-shirt, etc.) and a towel. To register, contact the Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 or email mary@jeffersonwis.com.
Friday Night Flicks
When the Jefferson Eagles football team is playing a road game, join us on select nights for Friday Night Flicks. These free family events are offered thanks, in part, to the collaboration with the Jefferson Recreation Department and Jefferson Public Library.
Popcorn will be available, but no carry-ins please.
This family-themed football movie will be on Friday, Sept. 20, in the city hall meeting rooms. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.
Yoga for Everyone
Yoga for Everyone will be held Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginner to intermediate levels. Session dates are Sept. 25 through Nov. 13. Cost is $40 per eight-week session or $5 drop-in fee per class. Classes are held at the VFW Recreation Center located at 1420 S. Rockwell Ave.
Participants will progress at their own pace, and many options will be given to accommodate various levels and abilities. New participants will learn the information on the fundamentals of yoga; this information also will be interspersed into the classes.
All participants will have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life by improving physical strength, flexibility and balance, and presence of mind.
Call the Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 to register. Persons also may email mary@jeffersonwis.com.
Women’s volleyball Call the Jefferson Recreation Department at (920) 674-7720 to sign up for Women’s Volleyball League. This league is played Wednesday evenings at the Jefferson Middle School beginning Oct. 16. This open-hand, 12-week league costs $175 per team. A minimum of six players per team is required. To register a team, call the Recreation Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration deadline is Sept. 27, but call before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.