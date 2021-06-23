JEFFERSON — Goat Island in Jefferson has been notably free of goats lately, but that’s a temporary situation as the island is refurbished and cleared, and a new shelter for the goats goes up.
In fact, the goats are slated to return to the island, located near the confluence of the Rock and Crawfish rivers, over this coming weekend.
The goats are expected to be in place by Sunday, June 27, said Cyndi Keller, Jefferson Parks and Recreation director.
The island can be viewed from Rotary Waterfront Park on the east side and from the old Woolen Mills/Jefferson Area Business Center and the Copeland Ryder apartments on the west side.
The goats have been employed by the city for the past several years to keep down the weed growth on the island, as shipping lawn maintenance equipment across the river would be onerous.
The goats keep noxious weeds down and improve the scenery in an environmentally friendly fashion, while providing a highlight for local children and animal enthusiasts to watch.
The goats’ delayed arrival at the island this year allowed the city to take down some dead ash trees which could be hazardous to the goats, any visitors and structures on the island, Keller said.
As well as removing the dead ash trees, city crews also took down some larger brush. The brush and tree trunks then were burned, which was an easier way to deal with them than carting downed trunks and branches across the river, Keller said.
Meanwhile, the goats are getting a new, more sturdy shelter.
Throughout the summer, people will be able to catch glimpses of the goats from the riversides. The public also will be able to meet the animals up-close during Jefferson’s annual Goat Fest, which has been set for Aug. 14, Keller said.
That event usually takes place at Rotary Waterfront Park. Watch for updates in the Daily Times closer to the date of the event.
