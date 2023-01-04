JEFFERSON—Jefferson residents may soon see golf carts on some public thoroughfares if city officials follow Whitewater’s lead.
The Jefferson Common Council was scheduled Tuesday evening to decide whether or not to permit golf carts to traverse city streets.
Council members had not yet voted at press time Tuesday evening.
The request for consideration came from several residents living near the Jefferson Golf Club on the city’s far east side, according to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag.
“Citizens wanted to utilize their private golf carts at the Jefferson Golf Club, so I wouldn’t describe this as a large or big, city-wide push,” Freitag said.
Freitag predicted the ordinance would pass, because it had been recommended by the City of Jefferson Regulatory Committee on a unanimous vote.
“I envision very little impact to the city,” Freitag said. “The golf course is the likely beneficiary of the ordinance. Other than this, I anticipate very little impact.”
In October of 2022, the Whitewater city council approved allowing golf carts access to public roads, but only where the speed limit is 25 mph or less.
The city felt the need to address golf carts operating on city streets around the time it was investigating an ATV/UTV ordinance in 2021 Whitewater Alderman Greg Majkrzak said.
“We decided not to push both at the same time and focus on ATV/UTV matter,” he said. “This year, it was brought up again, with expanded interest from others, including those in Fairhaven. Working with city staff, we drafted and passed the ordinance.”
Concern about public safety led discussion in the matter, Freitag said.
“Golf carts are typically not designed or manufactured to be operated on public streets,” he said. “The city does not endorse or advocate the use of a golf cart as a safe means to travel on public streets.”
The proposed ordinance sets forth a number of regulations, including that golf carts would be restricted for operation 30 minutes after sunrise and until 30 minutes before sunset, Freitag said.
Cart use would be restricted to streets where the speed limit is 25 mph or less. Children would not be allowed on a golf cart if they were young enough to require child restraint equipment. The carts must have properly functioning equipment, including brakes, rearview mirror, and red reflectors or tape on front and rear bumpers, Freitag said.
The carts would be subject to the Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 346 “Rules of the Road” as they apply to automobiles, including operating under the influence of alcohol.
Officials would require operators to register their golf cart with the City of Jefferson City clerk, including make, model identification, proof of insurance, and owner information such as address and phone number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.