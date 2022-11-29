Jefferson County Agri-Business Club provides grants to local organizations to benefit youth and agricultural projects. Organizations wanting to apply can download an application from the club website, www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. The application includes the project details, expected expenses, and timeline. The deadline for submission is Dec. 30.

Applicants are then asked to attend the January meeting to present details of their grant to the Agri-Business Club membership. The successful grant recipients will be decided at the February membership meeting.

