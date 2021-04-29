JEFFERSON — The Jefferson schools have been without a curriculum and instruction director for this whole school year, following the late retirement of Barb Johnson in August.
Early searches for a successor did not yield a lot of qualified applicants, however, so the district paused the process to focus on getting through the pandemic.
Now the School District of Jefferson is ready to move ahead with the hire of Katie Grundahl, approved in a closed session meeting earlier this week.
Grundahl, who lives in Sun Prairie, will start her contract July 1.
“I think she will be a good fit for our district,” said Mark Rollefson, outgoing Jefferson school superintendent.
The new hire is licensed as a curriculum and instruction director, and also carries teaching and principal certification. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a minor in general sciences, and followed that with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Marian University in Fond du Lac.
Grundahl began her teaching career at the middle school level, where she taught science and math, and served as an interventionist.
Most recently, Grundahl has served as associate principal for the Prairie Elementary School in Waunakee for the last five years.
Previous to that, she spent a couple of years as principal and assistant principal for the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School.
Early in her career, Grundahl taught science in the Oshkosh school district and served as a building mentor.
“Each of these positions provided opportunities to gain a K-12 perspective of the educational process,” Grundahl said, stating that she is committed to “seek first to understand.”
Going into the Jefferson position, she stated her goals as establishing and nurturing positive and productive relationships with staff, students and community members with an eye toward understanding the history, norms, values, and traditions of the district and community at large.
Secondly, she wants to establish a foundation for continuous improvement by identifying strengths and opportunities for growth for the schools and district community.
Grundahl came highly recommended for her knowledge, approach-ability, and engagement to build strong relationships and a positive school community.
One recommendation, from a mental health services official from Waunakee, called Grundahl a “go-getter” who is solution-focused and has the ability to see the big picture and break problem-solving into achievable steps
Outside of school, she said her family is very important to her and they make sure to spend time together traveling, boating, swimming, hiking and playing games.
Grundahl also enjoys pursuing personal fitness goals.
As she prepares for her new role in the coming school year, Grundahl said she looks to this quote from Martin Luther King Jr. as motivation and inspiration: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
Grundahl will be taking the opportunity to visit the Jefferson schools and to meet staff members at the various buildings over the next couple of months.
“I am looking forward to an exciting year of learning and growing with our students and working with our professional staff,” the incoming curriculum and instruction director said in a letter sent to all staff following her hire.
Also at this week’s closed session meeting, the school board finalized the already announced hire of Dr. Charles Urness, who currently serves as a middle school principal in Janesville, as the new superintendent, with his contract to begin July 1.
Lastly, the board approved a new contract with support staff.
