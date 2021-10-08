JEFFERSON — Debbie Hans, “right-hand woman” to 10 successive Jefferson school superintendents, will be retiring Friday.
Over the years, she has been a constant presence in the School District of Jefferson administrative offices and at school board meetings, quiet and professional, with a smile for all.
Hans grew up in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
As an adult, she relocated to Jefferson with her husband, Jeff, a Jefferson High School graduate. At the time she was hired in 1982, they had two young children, Ellie, then 3, and Abby, then 18 months old.
“I thought I’d have a month to find child care, but (then-superintendent) Thomas Shepro called me on a Thursday and wanted me to start on Monday.
“That was a scramble, I tell you,” Hans said with a smile.
Working for the school district has commonly meant long hours and tight deadlines, but Hans said it has been incredibly rewarding because the work is meaningful and she has had the honor of working alongside many wonderful people.
“This is just a great district,” she said.
Hans said many of her co-workers in the administrative offices have been around as long, or almost as long, as she has.
Mary Ellen Taylor served the district as bookkeeper for almost four decades. Laura Peachey, director of business services, has served in that capacity for around 20 years. And Carol Brandel, an administrative secretary, also served for many years.
“People stay because it’s a wonderful place to work,” Hans said.
While a lot of the staffers have remained remarkably consistent, the technology has changed a lot.
“Our office in the early ‘80s had just one chest-sized computer we shared, used primarily for payroll and purchasing,” Hans said.
Her first major project after being hired was to type (on a typewriter) a 13-page school district newsletter to be sent out to parents.
Her typed copy then was photocopied on the district’s first copier, which had replaced the mimeograph the district previously had used.
“A total of 1,300 copies were made and bulk-mailed to parents,” Hans said. “All were collated by hand and stapled.”
She noted that the draft document she typed up actually was hand-written, something that was common at the time and now is unheard of.
Since then, the district has been through many changes in software and hardware. Instead of typing a physical newsletter, she puts together information for the district website and app — and that’s just one aspect of her job.
Hans also helps the district office develop projects via the Google sharing environment, prepares school board background documents and minutes, and much more.
Over the years, she has played an important role in assisting the district in putting out comprehensive information on numerous referendum and building projects.
She has received publication awards from the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association.
Hans said among her proudest accomplishments is the support she provided in getting out comprehensive, factual information ahead of each referendum so that voters could understand what the proposals entailed.
During her time, the district built a new middle school in 2000; underwent a major renovation and expansion of the high school, completed in 2021; and passed an operational referendum to assure the continuity of student programs and staffing.
“Now we’re kicking off another facilities study,” Hans said.
Looking at all district facilities, the study is expected to yield some recommendations for upgrading, renovating or replacing East Elementary School, the district’s oldest structure and one that carries significant infrastructure needs.
Meanwhile, over the years, Hans has adjusted as each superintendent has brought their own unique leadership style, and different priorities and passion projects.
Hans served under Superintendent Thomas Shepro from the time of her hire through 1989.
She described Shepro as a business-minded individual who commanded respect in the way he carried himself but also was very kind and caring.
One funny moment she recalled from his tenure was when he leaned over the document shredder and accidentally wound up shredding his tie. He wound up calling Hans over to assist in extricating himself from the shredder.
Shepro was succeeded by Hollister DeMotts, who served as superintendent through January of 1997.
“He was more casual and very public relations savvy,” Hans said. “He helped bring the community together and build good relations.”
DeMotts was succeeded by two interim superintendents, first Myron Palomba and then Wayne Sheil.
R. Scott Pierce stepped up as superintendent in July of 1997, serving until April of 2003.
Hans said Pierce had a very methodical approach and was goal-oriented, introducing the strategic planning process that the district still is building on today.
The district then brought in John Negley to serve in an interim capacity through July of 2003.
The next superintendent, Michael Swartz, served a decade from July 2003 through June of 2013.
Swartz made character education his signature focus, along with his wife Sandy leading a school-community initiative which earned the district and individual schools numerous state and national recognitions as leaders in character education.
Next came Craig Gerlach, who served from July 2013 through June 2016.
Gerlach, with a business background, brought a financial savvy to the district.
Mark Rollefson, who came up from within the Jefferson schools ranks as a teacher, associate principal and principal prior to taking the superintendent’s role, served from July 2016 through June of 2021.
Hans said Rollefson was a master in building positive connections across the community. In addition, he helped to bring the district out of its open enrollment deficit to become a “destination district” throughout the region.
After Rollefson’s retirement, the current superintendent, Charles Urness, took over a few months ago, in July.
Hans said she has learned from each one of these educational leaders, and from her fellow staffers as well. One thing she has taken away is the dedication all of these folks have to student learning, achievement and well-being.
Hans said she still loves her job, but that she was slowing down a bit and knew it was the right time to step down.
After Friday, she officially will be “retired” — but not exactly “retiring.”
To begin with, she has some responsibilities with the family business, Hans Bros. Redi-Mix and Concrete Construction. In addition, earlier this year the Hanses moved to the family farm, which will require a good bit of upkeep in the near future.
And last but not least, she still is serving as Jefferson’s 2021 Gemuetlichkeit queen and expects to be very involved in the local German heritage organization well into the future.
KudosMark Rollefson, retired Jefferson school superintendent, had the highest level of praise for Hans and the assistance she has provided for the district over the years.
“That kind of longevity speaks for itself,” Rollefson said. “It’s just unheard of,” he said, noting that when Hans assumed her position at the Jefferson school district, he still was a junior in high school.
But even more than her longevity, Rollefson complimented the administrative assistant’s grace and professionalism.
“She’s the very definition of a ‘class act,’” Rollefson said. “Her job performance, her attitude ... she has just handled her role with such grace and dignity, even when she disagreed with a decision.”
The former superintendent said that Hans’ institutional knowledge and her wealth of understanding of public education policy and state statutes have served the district well.
“On top of that, her work ethic is incredible,” Rollefson said. “She goes above and beyond every single day. I am fortunate to have had her assistance, and to be able to count her as a friend.”
He said he has full confidence in Hans’ replacement, Valerie Schmitt, as well, noting that Schmitt has excellent credentials and already has demonstrated an outstanding level of commitment to the Jefferson schools in her previous role at the high school.
Event FridayThe School District of Jefferson has set a farewell reception Friday afternoon from 2 to 4:30 in a tent outside the district office. Community members are welcome to come and wish Hans well upon her retirement.
