JEFFERSON — School District of Jefferson officials are weighing whether to set a special meeting about COVID-19 precautions after receiving a notice from the Jefferson County Health Department stating that additional measures need to be taken to address the spread of the virus, especially at Jefferson Middle School.
Since the notice was written, reported COVID-19 cases have dropped in the district.
The health department sent the notice to school board members and superintendent Charles Urness late in the day Oct. 12.
In the letter, the health department “strongly advises” that Jefferson schools enact the COVID-19 mitigation measures recommended by the county, particularly an indoor mask requirement for all children and adults in the schools.
“Over the past several weeks, cases of COVID-19 within Jefferson County and the School District of Jefferson have increased significantly when compared to cases in prior weeks,” the letter read.
Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 are low, but remain constant, the notice read, and deaths continue to occur among Jefferson County residents, stating that right now, one third of the COVID-19 cases in the county are being reported in youth under the age of 18, up from 25 percent the previous month and 22 percent in the several months preceding that.
At the time, contact tracing confirmed that there had been “uncontrolled” in-school transmission in Jefferson in the past couple of weeks.
“This is evidenced by the spread of infections leading to an outbreak within the middle school and additional cases in the high school and elementary schools,” the letter read.
Since the start of the school year, the health department letter read, at least 35 Jefferson students had tested positive for COVID-19, 24 of those since Sept. 20, many of whom attended school while infectious.
“An outbreak at Jefferson Middle School with at least 16 positive cases in the eighth grade is of particular concern,” the letter read, noting that the true number of infections likely is higher and is likely to increase if additional mitigation measures are not implemented.
“Students in Jefferson County are entitled to a safe learning environment, and ensuring that in-person learning is provided safely is a high priority for the health department,” the letter said, recommending that local schools follow layered prevention measures to prevent additional outbreaks, including symptom assessment or monitoring, required masks and more frequent testing.
“Although quarantine of exposed individuals and isolation of positively confirmed individuals are components of a response to an infectious disease, the Jefferson County Health Department recognizes that the most practical and effective tool to prevent widespread in-school transmission is the universal use of face masks for all students and faculty,” the letter said. “By utilizing face masks, the number of close contacts needing to quarantine will also be dramatically reduced.”
The letter advised the Jefferson school board to “immediately implement the universal use of face masks for all students and faculty, except when medically inappropriate.”
After receiving the letter, Urness communicated with the school board to look at the district’s options, and also checked with the district’s insurance company, which recommended following the health department’s advisory as a proper precautionary measure.
The district’s insurer, M3, said from an insurance risk management perspective, it would be wise to follow the health department’s advice, noting that the liability limits in state court ($50,000) would not apply if the district were to face litigation in federal court.
Urness also composed a letter to the health department asking for clarification on a number of points. Noting that the power to change the school district’s current COVID-19 protocols lay with the school board rather than with administration, he asked whether the district needed to set an emergency school board meeting to discuss the issue.
The board’s next scheduled meeting is slated for Oct. 25.
Urness also asked why the health department went with an advisory rather than “mandating” the mask requirement as the Dane County Health Department has done multiple times now.
He also asked why the advisory did not have a specific time frame. For example, Dane County’s current mask requirement, imposed by that county’s health department, is a temporary measure with a defined end date.
“We did pass the thresholds, but I don’t feel I have the power to snap my fingers and implement a mask mandate,” Urness noted.
He added that the county’s advisory was a “reactive” measure in response to old case numbers. Fortunately, later in the week the number of new positives in the Jefferson schools started to dip a little.
Urness said he would be meeting with health department officials and that he hoped to get more clarification as to whether an additional school board meeting was necessary.
“Pulling together a school board meeting at the last minute is an undertaking,” Urness said.
In an emergency situation, the district is authorized to set a board meeting on only a couple hours’ notice. However, that might not be received well by members of the public.
Complicating that are practical concerns such as meeting space. Mondays are the regular board meeting night, but if the board added a meeting tonight (Monday, Oct. 18), it could not be located in the auditorium where a scheduled Jefferson High School choir concert will be taking place.
The other large space available that is set up for board meetings is the high school library, but if a large number of citizens attend, social distancing regulations might require that the district also provide an “overflow area,” and typically, people who come to school board meetings want to be where the action is taking place, not in an overflow area.
Urness said district planners also want to be cautious in their actions, “rather than setting meetings and flip-flopping all of the time.”
In the meantime, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard as updated Friday afternoon looks much better than the previous week’s.
Relaying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases the district had recorded in the last week (Oct. 8-15), Urness said that East Elementary School and Sullivan Elementary School had recorded no cases during that time period.
West Elementary School had recorded two cases for a transmission rate of 0.64%. The middle school had followed its COVID spike of the week before with four more cases for a transmission rate of 0.88%, and the high school had added three cases for a transmission rate of 0.43%.
These numbers are well below the rate at which the district’s currently approved COVID mitigation plan calls for extra measures like required masks.
These numbers will be reviewed again in the coming week and determinations made based on the new figure as to whether any school reaches the threshold at which extra measures would kick in per the existing plan.
In the meantime, Urness said that it’s important for parents to “symptom check” their children before school, and if the students are sick, not to send them to school.
He said there have been some people coming to school symptomatic and spreading disease — both COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses like the flu — to others.
“We are all in this together,” the superintendent said. “There is no stigma to staying home when you’re sick.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.