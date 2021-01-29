JEFFERSON — Bob Heger and his sister, Jill Heger Guralski, still remember their grandfather’s little house on Church Street near the family’s old brewery.
“We lived there until 1959 and spent our first years literally in the shadow of the brewery,” Bob said.
The house is gone now, the Lutheran school parking lot located where it once stood, and their family’s historic brewery building is no more, but the Hegers’ legacy continues.
Bob, who now lives in Oak Creek, and Jill, of Wauwatosa, remember coming to Jefferson many times in their youth and stopping by the city’s historical museum, which even then displayed photos and memorabilia from the Heger Brewery.
Meanwhile, the Hegers had saved their own treasures from the brewery, which always had hung on proud display in the family rec room.
Now, a $10,000 bequest from the Heger family, coupled with material donations of historical artifacts from their personal collection and many hours of volunteer labor, has enabled the city to add a whole new room to its historical museum, located in the lower level of city hall.
The Heger collection is central to the new museum room, but the exhibit does not just focus on the Heger Brewery. Rather, it highlights all of Jefferson’s rich brewery history.
“For a town of some 2,000 people at the time to have this level of brewing industry was remarkable,” said Bob, who has long taken an interest in historic brewing and in fact is intimately involved in the living history brewing exhibit at Old World Wisconsin.
Bob noted that Jefferson had an ideal location, being situated at the convergence of two rivers and with good travel routes established in all directions.
In the mid-1800s, brewing was transitioning from a simple independent farm-based operation using time-honored techniques to the major industry it is today.
Rudolf Heger, founder of the Heger Brewery, was part of that transition.
Heger history
Rudolf, born in 1849 in Austria, emigrated to the U.S., first settling in Iowa and moving to the Jefferson area in 1867.
In 1881, Heger bought the old Illing and Long Brewery.
“Rudolf was smart. He knew how to find the right resources. He used firms from Milwaukee and Chicago (the state-of-the art option at the time) to outfit his brewery,” Bob said.
Rudolf’s business thrived until his untimely death in 1913 — after he became ill on a trip back to his home country, likely due to bad water. He is buried in the St. John the Baptist cemetery on North Dewey Street.
“We’d grown up knowing about the brewery, but as we started investigating more for the museum display, we learned a lot,” Jane said.
“We researched a ton, not only on the Heger Brewery but on the full sequence of breweries vital to life in Jefferson,” she said.
They also delved into other aspects of their ancestor’s life and the impact he had not just on the city’s business scene, but in terms of what their great-grandfather did in the Jefferson community.
“That’s when the stories really started to come out,” Jane said.
She said that while the family had always known some of the highlights of Rudolf’s brewing career, such as the silver medal the local brewery won in the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, (officially titled the Louisiana Purchase Exposition) they were intrigued to find out more about other areas of his life, especially his civic involvement.
Jane found that Rudolf had not only initiated many positive innovations within the brewing industry, but also made a lasting mark on city life through his charitable involvement and contributions.
In 1888, he had one of the first two private telephones in Jefferson, the other belonging to the city clerk.
In 1893, Rudolf was influential in helping to creating the beginning of the city water and sewer system with a water pipe leading from the Heger Brewery to other customers.
Heger Park, which he donated to the city, included lighted areas for concerts and evening baseball games, which contributed to Jefferson’s cultural life.
Most area breweries in the late 1800s and early 1900s were short-lived, although one, Jefferson Brewing Company, had a longer span of success.
Prohibition threw a big wrench into the works, though, putting many local brewers out of business while it lasted (from 1920-1933). Some transitioned to “near beer” or other products like Heilemann’s Ice Cream (a Jefferson business which had come out of one of the city’s breweries), but many others just dropped out of sight.
“We feel sure if Rudolf had still been alive when Prohibition ended, that his business would have continued through today,” Bob said.
In 1945, Emil Perplies purchased the old Heger’s Brewery, but he was not the businessman Heger had been and the business eventually faltered.
Even though the Heger Brewery did not persist in Jefferson, at least one family member, Ken, actually did continue in the brewing business, though not in Jefferson. Ken, Bob and Jane’s uncle, eventually became vice president of World Sales for Miller Brewing.
“Bob has postcards from Ken from all over the world,” Jane said.
The Heger descendants said they feel they’ve left a legacy to Jefferson with the new museum room which captures an era of progress and innovation in the local area.
“We are so grateful to our mom and dad,” Jane said. “Without them and their generous bequest, this story would not have come out.”
Besides playing a major role as one of the city’s industrial leaders, Rudolf made lots of civic contributions too, such as the land he donated for Heger Park (in the area where the bowling alley now stands.)
“As we started investigating, we were in awe of all of the things he did to better the lives of people in the community,” Jane said.
In the course of her research, Jane went through all kinds of historic materials and references, from genealogical archives to family interviews with Yvo when he was still alive, from stockholder lists to federal reports on the brewery industry, local newspapers and industry publications like The Journal of Barley and Hops.
They dug up many, many old photographs and materials, having many items restored to near-mint condition for the display.
The new room in the museum which the Heger family helped bring into existence is open during regular museum hours, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. It also is open by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.