Joins Jefferson Chamber
ABOVE: Pictured are, from left to right — Chamber Executive Director Jen Pinnow; Hering’s Towne Inn Manager Hannah Dempsey; Chamber Ambassador Sarah Anderson, SERVPRO of Jefferson County/Oconomowoc; Chamber Ambassador Tracey Carlson, Badger Bank; and Chamber Ambassador Katee Ames, Oak Tree Child and Family Services.

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Hering’s Towne Inn to its business organization.

Hering’s Towne Inn is a bar and pizza/American-style restaurant located in Jefferson. With its bar and restaurant experience, combined with years of serving hungry locals, persons can expect quality food and drink for the entire family.

Their kitchen is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bar opens at 10 a.m. daily. They offer dine-in, carryout and delivery for Jefferson and surrounding areas. The back room also is open to book for private parties and meetings (call or email any inquiries).

Hering’s menu boasts a wide variety of food to appeal to even the pickiest of eaters. It offers countless appetizer options, salads, wings, burgers, specialty pizzas, sandwiches and more. And yes, they offer gluten-free and vegetarian options upon request.

Hering’s Towne Inn is located at 124 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson. For additional information, call (920) 674-2547 or email heringbars@gmail.com. Be sure to “Like” the business on Facebook @jeffersontowneinn.

