JEFFERSON — The historical angel fountain that once graced the grounds of St. Coletta School on U.S. Highway 18 in Jefferson was re-awakened in ceremonial fashion this week.
For the local history buff, the fountain was erected on the St. Coletta campus in the mid-1920s and ran until the mid-1950s. The Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi had maintenance issues with the urn and during the 1970s used it as a flower display.
In 2011 when St. Coletta sold the property and moved to its current County Highway Y location, staff moved and stored the angel statues for future use. In 2015 a new center urn was commissioned, the angel statues holding porpoises were installed and began spraying water once again.
Some of the interesting particulars about the fountain is that was and currently is positioned “cardinally” correct; that is perfectly positioned North-South and East-West. The positioning exemplifies the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi’s quest for spiritual perfection in their work and relationship with God.
The water of the fountain represents life and perpetual hope. The fountain is awakened each April and put to sleep each October with a special ceremony.
The water currently in the fountain contains holy water gathered from the baptismal font of St. Francis and St. Clare, the Vatican in Italy; Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in France; Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Portugal; and other holy sites.
The holy water in the fountain is perpetual. A portion is taken ceremoniously when the fountain is put to sleep in the fall and rejoined when awakened in the spring. The holy water awaits the dipping of any staff or visitor seeking a blessing, spiritual relief or renewal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.