Editor's note: This is part of a periodic series about mental health and suicide awareness efforts underway in the Jefferson County area. Previous features in this series have highlighted the Hope Week initiative as a whole, the Jefferson County Zero Suicide Coalition, and the Jefferson County mental health crisis line and services available through the Jefferson County Human Services Department.
JEFFERSON — Earlier this week marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that the entire student body of Jefferson Middle School gathered in one room.
On this occasion, guest speaker Mike McGowan urged students to join together not just in terms of location, but also in terms of spirit. He invited all students to join in the spirit of unity, kindness and generosity, supporting each other despite differences.
McGowan's presentation to the middle-schoolers and his subsequent, more serious anti-suicide presentation to the Jefferson High School student body kicked off the School District of Jefferson's inaugural Hope Week.
The week, featuring consciousness-raising activities for all ages from kindergarten through high school, aims to foster a culture of kindness and understanding throughout the Jefferson schools, with the ultimate goal of lowering suicide rates in the local student population.
McGowan urged students and staff alike to find the good in others and to compliment wherever they find it, to stand up for themselves and others, and intervene if they see bullying or hurtful behavior, intentional or otherwise.
He also urged students to care for each other and to watch out for those might be suffering from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, and to connect those who are having issues with mental health to adults who can help.
Using a sports program as an example, McGowan contrasted social climate on two teams. One coach always demands and criticizes rather than recognizing when players are doing something right and building upon that strength, while the other coach immediately fosters confidence among the players and guides them gently toward greater achievement.
McGowan also urged students to examine their relationships with friends to see if they are being as kind as they should be.
"There are two groups of people we make fun of — people we know nothing about, and our best friends," McGowan said. "How many times do we tease, tease back, tease, tease back, and then somebody goes over the line? I don't want to feel worse leaving a get-together with friends than I felt when I arrived."
He recalled one time at a get-together of his own friends who had known each other since their school days. One of the friends had a tendency to veer into meanness with his supposedly funny teasing. Eventually, McGowan decided he'd had enough and asked his friend to treat the others in the group with respect.
"Ooh, a couple little snowflakes," the so-called friend jeered, telling McGowan and the other objector to "Toughen up."
McGowan noted that, at that point, his friends group decided it wasn't worth it to keep including the bully in their gatherings.
"We never see that friend anymore," he said. "It's been several years."
But it was more important to respect and stand up for those friends who weren't being objectionable, McGowan said.
It's important to stand up for ourselves and for others. If enough people call out a bully — if no one laughs at the would-be class clown's mean-spirited jokes anymore — that person loses power.
McGowan said there always will be a few "knuckleheads" who don't shape up their behavior in the face of a unified group of "upstanders," but in the main, people will respond and will live up to expectations.
He related a time when he was speaking at a middle school and a student took over the mic, asking her fellow students to stop teasing her over her socks.
Her courage to speak up actually inspired one of her erstwhile bullies to apologize right during the assembly, and he followed that up the next day by visiting every single student in the lunchroom to apologize for his insensitive behavior, saying he wouldn't tease other students like that in the future.
Another student spoke up to express his annoyance and disappointment that people always were teasing him over the color of his skin.
"I thought we were beyond that," the presenter said.
"The intelligent ones are beyond that," the boy responded.
"Your skin is beautiful," the presenter said.
"It comes from my relatives, who came here involuntarily 350 years ago to work on other people's farms for free," the student had responded.
"I had never heard it described quite like that," McGowan said.
McGowan said he had the opportunity to visit the high school these students went on to study at a few years later. The girl who initially had seized the mic had matured to become prom queen, short stature, weird socks and all. The boy who realized he'd been hurtful to others had permanently mended his ways to the point that no one could remember the bully he had been.
Speaking up and standing together had changed the climate in this school district.
That assembly served to show students that they were surrounded by several hundred nice kids, who'd stand up for them if called on, and a few knucklehead holdouts.
"Why do we pay so much attention to the knuckleheads?" McGowan asked.
"We have the power to change things," he said. "If we don't laugh at those things which are really not funny, the people who are seeking those laughs won't do it anymore."
McGowan urged students, when they catch others saying something hurtful, to speak up, to say "Dude, that's not cool. Choose something else to talk about."
And he urged people to do this not just for their own friends, but on the behalf of strangers.
In other words, don't laugh with the jerks; don't feed into mean-spirited teasing; stand up when people are targeted, and step out when warranted to do the right thing even when others are not doing so.
McGowan noted that the pandemic has been hard on everyone, and hardest on those who already were suffering. Drug use is up, problem drinking is up, and anxiety and depression are way up among all age groups, particularly in teens.
In the past year, McGowan said, emergency room visits by teenage girls experiencing suicidal thoughts have gone up 40%, he noted.
In this climate, it's essential that families, schools and communities partner together to create a kinder climate, to model the kind of behavior we want to see in each other, and to take away the stigma so that people seek and receive the mental health help they need.
The middle school presentation only dipped briefly into the idea of mental health crises and suicide, while the high school presentation went much more deeply into that area, giving students tools to listen empathetically to others who were hurting and to connect them to the help they need.
A lot of times, officials noted, young people who are feeling suicidal might not talk about it with the adults in their lives, but they often do give hints or even share plans with their friends. Thus, fellow students need to be watchful, to share their concern, and, when warranted, to refer other young people in crisis so that they can get the help they need.
At the end of McGowan's presentation, Jefferson Middle School pupil services representative Kim Heine led a special activity in which audience members were invited to "light up" their school and community with kindness.
Heine said that many young people are struggling with mental illness or live with someone with mental health issues, including many of the people in the room.
For people experiencing crisis, a kind word, a listening ear and a caring heart literally can be a lifesaver.
"Everybody needs somebody to help their lights shine," Heine said.
Each student in the auditorium received a glow stick and they cracked them all at once to set off the chemical reaction that creates the glow. Then the lights were shut off completely, leaving the vast auditorium illuminated with hundreds of tiny glowing lights in all different colors.
