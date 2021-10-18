JEFFERSON – Despite its humorous name, the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s “Fur Ball,” far from a wad of dust and shedded hair, is usually a black-tie event. The traditional dance and dinner usually serves as the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
This year, the “Fur Ball” is indeed coming back, but not as a black-tie event, nor in a virtual fashion as happened earlier in the pandemic.
Rather, this year’s event will be free, outdoors, and open to the community, with the recognition that local residents and businesses are still coming out of the pandemic and looking for safe ways to celebrate.
“This year, the organization has decided to host the event as a free, family-friendly community celebration to support and give back to our community as it makes its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Okazaki, executive director of the humane society.
“We looked around and saw residents, local artists, restaurants, and businesses all still recovering from the effects of the pandemic,” Okazaki said.
So instead of doing another virtual event, organizers decided a safe, outdoor festival could help support the shelter while celebrating the resilience of the entire community.
The 2021 Fur Ball Fall Fest will take place from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Rotary Waterfront Park in Jefferson.
The event includes a host of family-friendly activities.
In addition, there will be refreshments available from various local vendors including the celebrated five-generation Bon Ton Bakery, along with Big Bar, Just Smokin’ Barbeque, Lyna Café, and the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson’s Potato Booth.
To go along with the fest at the park, several local businesses will also be offering specials and discounts Oct. 23, including Heron’s Landing, Rock Bottom Express, Playa Vallarta, and Stable Rock Winery.
Meanwhile, on site, a variety of local musicians will provide entertainment. Performers include Driftless and Brothers Quinn.
Additional activities at the fest include kid-friendly lawn games, appearance by PremierBank’s mascot, “Banks,” and Culver’s mascot “Scoopie,” and a presentation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Unit.
Due to park rules, the event is open to humans of all ages, but pets are not allowed.
While the event at Rotary Waterfront Park is free and open to all, the fundraising portion of Fall Fest will continue with an online silent auction that opens on Saturday, Oct. 16 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 24.
The auction features items such as two tickets to the November Badger football game, a 4-hour boat cruise for six, a full reverse osmosis drinking water system from Abendroth Water Conditioning in Fort Atkinson, and a round of golf at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
Proceeds from the Fall Fest will benefit the shelter animals including the humane society’s Animal Medical Fund, which funds critical medical care to shelter animals facing illness, cancer, and other life-threatening conditions.
More information on the festival, activities, and silent auction items is available on the Humane Society website at www.HSJC-wis.com.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has been serving the local area since 1922.
The humane society provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the society helps save, serve, and provide “forever homes” to more than 1,000 animals in need.
