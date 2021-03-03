JEFFERSON — A multiple-person ice rescue in Jefferson Wednesday evening underscores the dangers of venturing out on river ice, whatever the current temperature and whether or not the area recently has seen a cold streak.
The incident took place outside The Heron's Landing in Jefferson.
According to Ed Soleska, owner of the Heron's Landing, a girl (estimated age 8) was walking a dog near the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge when the dog went out on the ice and the girl followed to try to retrieve the animal.
The girl then broke through the ice. A woman ran out after her and also broke through.
Three patrons who were dining at The Heron's Landing witnessed the break-through, and knowing there was a canoe outside the restaurant, located along the shoreline, they ran outside, grabbed the canoe and attempted to rescue the girl.
However, the canoe capsized, and two men who had been in the canoe also spilled into the frigid water.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson Fire Department, the Jefferson Emergency Medical Service and the Jefferson Police Department responded swiftly to the scene.
Together, first responders from the local departments worked to get everyone out of the water safely.
A post on the fire department's Facebook page Wednesday lauded fire and EMS personnel for an "outstanding team effort."
"Jefferson police, fire and EMS staff responded and quickly rescued the victims out of the water and off the ice," the Facebook post stated, adding "Only 12 minutes from the time of the page to delivery into the ambulance!!!"
The initial call came in to the Jefferson EMS at 5:36 p.m. for the first person falling into the ice.
Swiftly thereafter, at 5:39 p.m. Jefferson Fire Department personnel, the Jefferson 799 Paramedic Intercept, and additional Jefferson EMS ambulances 755 and 756 were paged for multiple people who fell through the ice at the same spot on the Rock River.
A press release is in the process of being compiled by the Jefferson Police Department, city officials said. The Daily Union has not yet received a call back from Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi for comment.
"We don't even know the names of the customers who tried to go in to save the girl, as they were cold and drenched," Soleska said, stating that he believes all who went into the icy water were transported to an area hospital to be checked over.
