JEFFERSON — After a year with a virtual 5k and a limited-participation-allowed August run, the regular May Furry Friends 5k will return to Jefferson County Fair Park this year, benefiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
This marks the eighth year for the event, the second biggest annual fundraiser for the humane society, behind the October “Fur Ball.” This year’s run/walk will take place Saturday, May 22.
“We’re really excited to be able to continue this event for the community,” said Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator with the humane society.
In a typical year, the Furry Friends 5k raises $30,000 to $34,000 for the local humane society. That’s some $190,000 over the event’s existence so far.
All proceeds from registration go to support the shelter’s general operations and direct animal care, while the silent auction and 50/50 raffles are targeted to boost the special veterinary fund for animals who come to the shelter requiring out-of-the-ordinary medical support.
“That money goes to the above-and-beyond care that some animals need,” Marshall said. “For example, when we have a cat come in who needs their tail or leg amputated, or super-malnourished animals who need additional assistance.”
A couple of animals who have benefited from that fund recently included a dog who needed a double mastectomy and a dog whose eyelashes were growing into the eye and who needed surgery to correct that flaw.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s May event got switched to a virtual format with an in-person run rescheduled for August. Even then, the humane society only was able to accept 200 registrants.
With COVID-19 vaccines slated to become available to all adults that month, the humane society will be allowing a larger crowd this May, although pandemic protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing still will be in effect.
The humane society has asked that all spectators wear facemasks. Runners will be allowed to remove their masks, but only on the course, and runners will be requested to don masks again when they complete the course and visit vendors or other attractions at the event.
Other than the COVID-19 precautions, the run/walk will run similar to how it has in the past, with pet-themed vendors on site, dog agility runs, a 50/50 raffle and carefully spaced crowds to cheer on the runners.
Marshall said this year’s Furry Friends 5k will be run very much like it traditionally has been, with some remaining pandemic protections.
“We’re hoping to see around 500 runners and walkers this year, as we normally would,” Marshall said.
With the cap on participants last year, the humane society also had cut off the possibility of “day-of” registrations, which will reopen this year.
“After going through the different experiences we did last year with the virtual event and the August run, we have a better idea of how to create a safe event for everyone,” Marshall said. “And we feel good that last year, we saw really good compliance with safety protocols.”
There is an early-bird discount, however, for people who sign up on April 4 or before, and T-shirts are not guaranteed for day-of registrants. “Retro” T-shirts also will be available from past years’ events.
As in previous years, every participant will receive a T-shirt and medal, with awards for the top finishers in each age category and in a special canine category, as well.
All runners also will receive “swag bags” with gifts and coupons from sponsors, with goodies including water bottles, ice cream scoops, pet treats and more.
Early bird registration for the Furry Friends 5k ends April 4, and regular online registration (for $5 more per registrant) goes through May 21. On-site day-of registration will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the day of the 5k and the race will start at 9 a.m.
“Last year, we had two separate start times for competitive runners and for walkers,” Marshall said. “This year, everyone will be starting off at the same time, but spaced out, with the timed runners up front, the people with dogs and walkers next.”
Timed participants will be able to get their results right after the event through itsracetime.com
Those who are uncomfortable coming to an in-person event still may support the effort by donating directly to the humane society by visiting its website, located at hsjc-wis.com and clicking “donate.”
