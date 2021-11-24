JEFFERSON — Jefferson school district officials are asking for help from parents and the community as they try to counteract or shut down inappropriate social media posts featuring yearbook photos of Jefferson Middle School students.
Parents were notified late last week that an account on the social media app Tik Tok was displaying yearbook photos of JMS students. Running with the photos were comments on whether the owner of the account would want to be in a relationship with the youngsters who are pictured, or not.
“It is apparent that this account and the videos within it could be hurtful or embarrassing to JMS students and is the subject of conversation on social media between JMS students,” said Michael Matteson, Jefferson Middle School principal.
These posts do not appear to originate from a school district device. However, a student or community member could be involved, using a private device.
The principal said he has engaged the district’s information technologies department for assistance.
“I have worked with our IT department to make sure that Tik Tok is not accessible from school devices, and that student SDoJ emails cannot be used to create Tik Tok accounts,” Matteson said.
“We do not in any way condone the use of social media in this way, but because the account appears to be coming from a private email, there is not much that Jefferson Middle School can do to stop it,” the principal continued.
In an effort to take down or at least stop the spread of these inappropriate posts, the district asked family members to help in whatever way they could.
District officials asked if anyone in the community is a Tik Tok user and is aware of this account, that they report the posts or the account to Tik Tok through the following link: https://support.tiktok.com/en/safety-hc/report-a-problem/report-a-video
Officials also requested that anyone with information on the identity of the account’s owner contact the Jefferson Middle School office at (920) 675-1305.
“It is unfortunate when social media is used in a way that can be hurtful to other people, especially kids,” Matteson said.
As of Tuesday morning, Matteson said that as a result of last week’s notice to families, a couple of parents did reach out, and several expressed their appreciation that the district communicated with families about this concern.
“Parents were also generally concerned about the social media account as well as the school’s ability to take action on it,” the principal said.
Matteson noted that although it is possible or even probable that the Tik Tok account referenced belongs to a JMS student, the account appears to be private, and knowing who owns or manages the account is difficult to impossible.
“Whether or a private social media account falls under the jurisdiction of the school in terms of actions and consequences can be difficult to prove,” Matteson said.
Even should the owner of the account be identified, he said, to qualify for consequences on the part of the district, the actions must “interfere with the orderly conduct of the school or ... affect the safety and welfare of students either individually or collectively.”
“It appeared there were a number of JMS students who were following the account, and our communication to parents was designed to create awareness of such an account to parents, and hopefully facilitate parents to have conversations with their students,” Matteson said.
“It is not uncommon for parents to be unaware of what their students might be viewing, posting, or contributing to on social media,” the principal said.
This kind of post is not uncommon across the state and nation. However, as it moves on, the district hopes to get across the message to all involved that these posts are inappropriate and potentially hurtful, and that the person originating them should take them down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.