JEFFERSON, Wis. – Insight FS awarded 10, $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field.

“We are thrilled to help these accomplished young people pursue a career in agriculture,” said Insight FS General Manager Ben Huber. “There is so much diversity in the career opportunities within agriculture, we hope to continue to build interest in those careers and help these students reach their goals.”

