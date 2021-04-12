JEFFERSON — Jefferson school board President Donna Bente announced Monday that the board has selected Dr. Charles Urness to succeed retiring superintendent Mark Rollefson.
Urness currently serves as principal of Franklin Middle School in Janesville.
Final contract details are slated to be hammered out in the next couple of weeks, with formal approval slated for the April 26 school board meeting.
Rollefson is retiring as superintendent June 30, and his replacement will step up July 1.
The school board began its search to replace the outgoing superintendent in December, with expert assistance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
The process included a national search, a rigorous application process, virtual candidate interviews shared online to garner input from community members, an interview with the school district’s administrative team, and multiple interviews with the school board itself.
Urness started his educational career in 1996 in Yuma, Ariz. In 1999 he became a social studies teacher at Brodhead High School in Wisconsin, and two years later that district moved him up to a principal position.
He spent nine years as the middle school principal at Brodhead, and in 2010 he became the principal at Franklin Middle School in Janesville, where he currently serves.
He also has served as an interim superintendent.
In terms of his education, Urness received his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and his master’s and doctoral degrees in educational administration from the UW-Madison.
