Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6-7 p.m. Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month.
Winter reading program will be held Jan. 2 through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to participate in the winter reading program. Stop by the Adult or Youth Circulation Desk to learn more and to sign up.
Craft buffet held Monday, Jan. 9. Stop by the Craft Room to look through the various Take N Make kits available! While supplies last in the youth department and adult department.
Storytime at the Senior Center held Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Join the Jefferson Area Senior Center for Multigenerational Storytime. Led by Librarians, children of all ages and seniors are welcome to enjoy fun stories and songs together. Come with family and friends, or come on your own. Following storytime, a craft and snacks will be available for all.
Crafts for All will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.-noon in the library meeting room. Drop in to create this month’s craft. Crafts are designed to be self-directed. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Pages + Paws will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, from 6-7 p.m. Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs. Available for all ages.
Lego Club will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4-5 p.m. Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club. This will take place in the Library Meeting Room. All ages are welcome.
Wackadoo Days will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. in the library meeting room. Play Bluey-inspired games, make crafts, have a snack, and hear a story. Families are welcome. Pre-Registration is encouraged. Call the Library at 920-674-7733 to register.
Homeschool Hangout will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Come and hang out with other homeschoolers in the library meeting room. Crafts, games, and activities will be available. Light refreshments provided. All ages.
Chair Yoga will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 from 10 a.m.—11 a.m. in the library meeting room. This event is for ages 18 or older and is for or all abilities. Come and experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing.
Memory Café will be held Monday, Jan. 9, from 10:30 a.m.—noon. Reminisce about some much-loved movies and the songs that captured hearts.
What is a Memory Café? A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. Please see the website at librarymemoryproject.org for more information.
Adult Book Club will be held Jan. 16 from 2:30 p.m.—4 p.m in the library meeting room. January book pick: “Uncommon Grounds” by Sandra Balzo. Join even if you have not completed the book.
