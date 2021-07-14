JEFFERSON — With pandemic restrictions easing but younger children still unable to receive vaccines, the City of Jefferson has been trying a new approach to make recreation programming accessible to all.
The new "Park and Play" program and other outdoor activities have been running full tilt since June and are seeing good participation.
Chad Hopfler, Jefferson recreation department supervisor, said that participation almost is back to pre-pandemic levels.
Outdoor activities available to families this summer include the free-to-all "Movies in the Park," to swim lessons and open swimming at the Jefferson Family Aquatic Center to the new "Park and Play" program which is traveling to different area parks throughout the summer.
Park and Play is a free, no-registration-required drop-in program for area youngsters.
"We wanted to create something that brings people together again and reconnects us through something as simple as imagination and play," Hopfler said.
The Park and Play program is supported entirely by sponsorships from the Jefferson Community Foundation, Fort HealthCare, Jefferson Kiwanis, JUMP (Jefferson United Motivating People to Wellness) and the Jefferson Rotary Club.
In addition, the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department recently received a Community Collaboration Grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
“It’s a great way to show strength in our community after the pandemic when we can all work together for a common purpose … the people,” Hopfler said.
The Park and Play program rotates regularly through different city parks, with city recreation staff present on site on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at various Jefferson parks in Jefferson, and each Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
Children from throughout Jefferson County are welcome to take part in the Park and Play events, which include age-appropriate toys and guided play.
With questions, people may contact the Jefferson Parks and Recreation office at (920) 674-7720.
