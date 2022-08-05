JEFFERSON-American medicine’s success has created a new problem, living longer with chronic illness.
How does one live life with this?
JEFFERSON-American medicine’s success has created a new problem, living longer with chronic illness.
How does one live life with this?
Guest speaker Michael Bernhagen of Rainbow Hospice will address the topic Thursday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center. Participants are asked to sign up ahead so there is ample room and materials available.
Pegs & Jokers
Pegs and Jokers is played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The game is played with a board and is similar to the game of “Sorry.” If one does not know how to play, they can come and learn.
Picnic lunch bunchThe picnic lunch bunch meets on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
AlignWELL exercise classA licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach will be at the center on Thursdays at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Modifications can be made as everyone has different capabilities. Expect to listen to fun music and get stronger.
BingoThe summer park bingo has ended and participants can continue inside at the senior center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Cost is $2 for 3 bingo cards. Blackout payout is $10.
SheepsheadSheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
EuchreEuchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Meals on Wheels seeks kitchen helpThe Meals on Wheels county senior dining program is seeking kitchen help to package up meals from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. No cooking is involved. Contact Joy Clark at 920-728-0259 for more information.
Center informationJefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com and follow it on Facebook.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.