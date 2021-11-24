JEFFERSON — The Jefferson community is gearing up for the holidays, and kicking things off is the 25th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights.
The parade is hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and presented by Generac Power Systems.
The parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Jefferson. The parade route begins at Walworth and Main streets heading downtown, turns east on Racine Street, and ends on Center Street.
“This parade is always a family favorite,” said Jen Pinnow, interim executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. "It really puts a person in the holiday spirit with the Christmas music, lights and smiling faces."
Additionally, the chamber, the City of Jefferson and the Jefferson Police Department assure citizens that public safety and security is of paramount concern, and always has been a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional effort.
The Jefferson Police Department has emergency action plans in place and thanks its law enforcement partners which have provided additional security assistance including, but not limited to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office and Jefferson County Emergency Communications, to make this a safe and secure event for all.
This year’s parade committee announces the following lineup of nearly 35 entries: City of Jefferson Police Department; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard; Generac Power Systems-parade sponsor; Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Tina Szada, accompanied the JHS Latino Club; Oak Tree Child & Family Services; Jefferson Public Library; Sons of the American Legion Blackhawk Color Guard; School District of Jefferson & Dousman Transport; Jefferson High School Art Club; Humane Society of Jefferson County; PremierBank; Jefferson Band; Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; Gemuetlichkeit Days castle float with 2021 King and Queen Jeff and Debbie Hans; special guest to be determined.
Also, Wine & Roses; RE/MAX Shine; Jefferson Community Foundation; St. Coletta of Wisconsin; Fort Community Credit Union; City of Jefferson; Jefferson ½-Mile ATV Club; St. John’s Lutheran Church; Eagles Nutrition; Century 21 Integrity Group; Jefferson Equestrian Team; Cream of the Crop 4H; J.C. Riders Snowmobile Club; Bambi Club II at American Legion Post 164; Jeffery LaSave Race Car; Jefferson Emergency Medical Services; Jefferson Fire Department escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Sponsors are Generac Power Systems, Alden Estates of Jefferson, INDECO Interior Design, JM Carpets, Rainbow Hospice Care, SERVPRO of Jefferson County/Oconomowoc, Sunset Ridge Memory Care, Thompson Legal, County-City Credit Union, Day Insurance, Jefferson Historical Society, Jefferson Memory Care, and St. John the Baptist.
Following the parade, persons can enjoy a stroll through Rotary Park’s Winter Night River Lights light display, sponsored by the Jefferson Live Music Foundation.
And they can shop local while enjoying the business window-decorating contest.
Eat, shop, spend and enjoy everything Jefferson has to offer this holiday season.
“'Shop Local’ is more than just a hip catch phrase, there’s logic to it,” shared Pinnow. “Roughly $68 for every $100 stays in the community when spent at a local business.”
Stop by the chamber office to purchase Chamber Bucks (aka gift certificates) for that special someone — they make great stocking-stuffers, too.
And be sure to check out the decorated Jefferson business windows. Window-decorating contest sponsor is INDECO Interior Design Company.
