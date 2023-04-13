Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to hold third annual Wine Walk

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will be having its third annual Downtown Wine Walk on Friday, May 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Three types of tickets are being sold for the Wine Walk this year: VIP, General Admission, and Designated Driver. The VIP tickets include an exclusive wine tasting and pairing with winemaker Rob Lewis.
Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite. There is a limited quantity of tickets, they must be purchased ahead of time.
Last year, the Wine Walk had 16 participating businesses as wine stops. This year, there are 24 wine stops and counting, according to a Jefferson Chamber of Commerce media release.
The planning committee has also added in non-wine stops. There will be at least five non-wine stops which will serve food, non-alcoholic beverages, or have activities for participants.
“There has been an overwhelming amount of excitement for the Chamber’s Wine Walk this year,” Executive Director Megan Cooper wrote in the release. “We can’t wait to continue and grow this wonderful event for many years to come!”
The presenting sponsor of the Wine Walk is Stable Rock Winery and Distillery. Gold sponsors include Thompson Legal, Sunset Ridge Memory Care, and Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home.
Contact the Chamber of Commerce office if you have any questions at 920-674-4511.
