Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to hold third annual Wine Walk
Jefferson’s third annual Wine Walk takes place Friday, May 19.

 Contributed

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will be having its third annual Downtown Wine Walk on Friday, May 19, from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Three types of tickets are being sold for the Wine Walk this year: VIP, General Admission, and Designated Driver. The VIP tickets include an exclusive wine tasting and pairing with winemaker Rob Lewis.

