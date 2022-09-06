Bill Pinnow
Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow, at right, is shown making a presentation in December of 2019 on the then-potential future of a portion of the former Meadow Springs Golf Course. At left is Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, with Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Cyndi Keller. The project, which was approved, is now in full swing, as an extension of Washington Street is taking place.

JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson loses a valuable player on its development team next month when city engineer Bill Pinnow leaves to become principal engineer with MSA Professional Services in its Madison public works division.

Pinnow’s last day with the City of Jefferson will be Oct. 14.

