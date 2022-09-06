Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow, at right, is shown making a presentation in December of 2019 on the then-potential future of a portion of the former Meadow Springs Golf Course. At left is Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, with Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Cyndi Keller. The project, which was approved, is now in full swing, as an extension of Washington Street is taking place.
JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson loses a valuable player on its development team next month when city engineer Bill Pinnow leaves to become principal engineer with MSA Professional Services in its Madison public works division.
Pinnow’s last day with the City of Jefferson will be Oct. 14.
In a letter of resignation to the city, Jefferson native Pinnow said his decision to resign was a difficult one, but after long and careful consideration of all factors, he felt the change will be beneficial to him personally and professionally.
“Most difficult to leave are the many close relationships formed in my eight years with the city,” Pinnow said. “I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments that have occurred while I have been the city engineer and public works director, and feel that the position, as well as the City of Jefferson, is left in a better place than when I first arrived.”
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said that, since joining the city’s staff in 2014, Pinnow has been “an extremely valuable member” of the organization.
“We thank him for providing an impressive work ethic and positivity in his work as city engineer and department of public works director,” Freitag said. “His collaborative attitude and leadership skills contributed to many successful complex projects, including the design and installation of the Meadow Springs Conservancy, the Riverside Alley and Downtown Streetscape Revitalization Project, and construction of the Meadows Estates Residential Subdivision.”
Freitag wished Pinnow the best of luck in his future endeavors.
“I have little doubt that Bill will utilize the same impressive determination, zeal and talent in his next engineering career opportunity,” Freitag said. “The city council, colleagues and I rely heavily on Bill’s expertise and guidance, and his shoes will be very difficult to fill. He will be missed greatly by our organization.”
Freitag said it is the city’s goal to replace the existing position, which is a combined city engineer and department of public works director job, as soon as possible in a challenging market.
“Hopefully, we can find a suitable replacement in a very tight labor market. We have retained Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh to lead our search,” Freitag said. “We used them when Bill was hired and his predecessor, Jill Weiss. I suspect that the process will be a minimum of 90 days.”
Jefferson’s mayor, Dale Oppermann, echoed Freitag’s sentiments, saying Pinnow has been a valuable part of the Jefferson city team and he appreciates what Pinnow has done over the years.
“We’ll miss him personally and we’ll miss his expertise,” Oppermann said.
Pinnow said his decision to provide two months notice of his departure is to ensure that outstanding projects and business matters are handled prior to his leaving and he will do his best to complete those items and facilitate a smooth transition in both the city’s engineering and public works departments.
“It has been a pleasure serving the City of Jefferson and working with each of you in various capacities,” Pinnow told city officials. “As a longtime and invested resident, I wish nothing but continued growth and success for the City of Jefferson.”
