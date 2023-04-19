JEFFERSON — What city officials and a Brookfield-based developer are calling a “$100 million-plus legacy development” seems on the verge of realization on Jefferson’s north side.
“This is probably the biggest development deal in this community’s history,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag.
The former Jefferson County Highway Department site at the southwest corner of Business Highway 26 and Puerner Street — now mostly a weed-infested, 13-acre concrete slab — has sat vacant for years. It’s been an urban brownfield since the “old highway shop” as it was known, was razed in 2016-2017.
The site could be about to change drastically as Virtus Development is working on a deal to buy the property from Jefferson County for $20,000 per acre and other incentives.
“This site has everything going for it to create a community asset for all,” Freitag said.
The goal of Virtus, according to its vice president, David Koziol Tuesday at a regular meeting of the Jefferson Common Council, is to create a mix of residential, commercial and retail development. This would be immediately east of the new city/county park and boat launch on the east shore of the Rock River.
Although still in the “concept and draft” stages, Virtus hopes to be breaking ground for the project late this year. Turning of soil would follow the firm’s due diligence on matters including utilities, grading, sanitary and stormwater sewers, initial environmental analysis, traffic, a certified survey map and wetland delineation, Koziol said.
“We are excited with the collaboration we are working toward with the city and Virtus to activate this site for the region,” said Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier Wednesday. “What has been authorized is $20,000 per acre at time of closing with an additional $7,500 per acre paid at a future date, based on the performance of the development. Virtus is in the midst of due diligence as part of our contract and we feel we will be in a good spot so they can reach their goal of breaking ground this year.”
Draft artist renderings of what the site might look like when it is completed were displayed Tuesday for the council and public.
“The buildings that you see in the images are only ‘place holders’ at this point,” Koziol said. “We believe this will be a legacy development for Jefferson — a once-in-a-multi-generational opportunity for the city.”
It has always been a goal of Virtus to “connect with communities” to realize what is needed and what can best fit into certain neighborhoods, according to Koziol.
“We want to see what the city needs and what will work and make a difference. We want to do what makes sense, not just throw buildings up,” Koziol said.
The name of the development is expected to be “City North,” he said.
“We want to bring excitement to this area. The plans you are seeing are not the final product, but are a start, to allow us to determine obstacles and opportunities,” Koziol said.
Koziol summarized how development of the site could progress in phases.
Tentative plans include creation of seven parcels containing retail development; studio, as well as one, two and three-bedroom apartments; 20-30 townhomes, a grocery store and restaurant. There could be 350-400 living units in total and development would be oriented west, toward the park and river, Koziol said.
A building standing up to six stories might act as a landmark for the development and be visible for long distances up and down the Rock River. Nearby railroad tracks, to the east, would serve as the eastern border of the property. A plaza would likely be included and underground parking would play a big role in the development, according to Koziol.
“This would be a $100 million-plus development for the city,” he said. “It will be market-rate housing with a more modern feel.”
The development of the type being proposed by Virtus is sorely needed on the city’s north side, according to Virtus and city leaders. Studies show that 400 new jobs are coming to Jefferson in the coming years, due, in part, to expansion plans by Palermo’s and Nestle’ Purina in Jefferson, they said.
Potential residents of City North could work throughout Jefferson County and as far west of Jefferson as the eastern edge of Madison.
Things in place, to date, that would allow development of City North are the purchase agreement with the county, a market study, along with master planning that is ongoing.
“We’ve got a ton of stuff going on and we are moving as fast as we can, so we can break ground by the end of this year,” Koziol said.
“This is quite an attractive site,” Freitag said. “Many of the other firms that have expressed interest in the site only wanted to create residential development. They didn’t mention any commercial component. At the present time, there is really no commercial development north of (downtown) and this is an interesting opportunity.”
Creation of City North could lure other commercial development to Jefferson’s north side, Koziol said.
“It will be exciting to see what kind of catalyst this can be. This will reinvent the north side of the city and it will be buzzing,” he said.
“I’m glad that Jefferson County was choosy in who they might sell this property to,” said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann. “This site is ‘old and new Jefferson.’ It’s the gateway to the city and a legacy property.”
