JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Jefferson Community Foundation to its business organization.
The Jefferson Community Foundation is ready to help people find the most suitable financial donation for their needs. The foundation was established in 1999 to benefit the Jefferson community by helping donors find the best and most tax-effective ways to achieve their charitable objectives.
The foundation invests and manages donors’ charitable funds, and provides grants and leadership to help meet present and future community needs.
The Jefferson Community Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the Jefferson community. The Greenhouse Project, bandshell and Tensfeldt Park just are a few of the local community projects it has supported.
Additionally, the foundation facilitates the funding of scholarships for local students, such as the “AAUW Second Chance” scholarship.
The foundation said it’s easy to start a fund to reflect one’s own charitable interests with a gift of cash, stock, real estate or almost any asset to existing funds that supports something people are passionate about.
In addition, donations can be made via: Cash and stock gifts, real estate, life insurance, life estates, charitable gift annuities, charitable remainder trusts, charitable lead trusts, IRA RMD (Required Minimum Distribution).
Individuals, families and organizations establish charitable funds with the Jefferson Community Foundation to give back to the community in ways that help others today and for future generations. Types of funds include Greater Jefferson Fund, Donor Advised Fund, Agency Fund, Legacy Fund, Special Projects, and Scholarship Fund. The Scholarship Fund currently supports over 35 scholarships housed with the foundation.
For additional information, visit JeffersonCommunityFoundation.org or email them at Jefferson.CommunityFoundation@gmail.com. Be sure to “Like” them on Facebook at Jefferson Community Foundation.
